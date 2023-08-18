Records show Finance Canada hired Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s friend as a senior advisor, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Records show Finance Canada hired Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s friend as a senior advisor, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Freeland said she played no role in the appointment.
“In the exercise of my official duties as Minister of Finance, I recused myself on August 3 from participating in any discussion or decision regarding the department’s process to hire a new senior advisor in the Office of the Deputy Minister,” said Freeland in an ethics filing.
She said she wanted to “avoid any appearance of preferential treatment or any opportunity to further the private interest of a family friend.” The appointee was not named.
Freeland’s filing was mandatory under the Conflict of Interest Act. The filing with the Office of the Ethics Commissioner did not explain how many other candidates were considered for the appointment.
Nepotism prompted the expulsion of former independent MP Yasmin Ratansi (Don Valley East, ON) from the Liberal caucus in 2020. Ratansi had failed to disclose she kept her sister on the payroll as a constituency assistant for eight years.
Ratansi did not seek reelection in 2021.
“The past many months have, to say the least, been difficult for me and my family,” said Ratansi.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters the vast majority of MPs follow the rules.
“They are extremely honourable people who should be recognized for their sacrifices and dedication to their communities,” said Trudeau.
“It is disappointing when events like this crop up which tarnish the reputation of all 338 MPs.”
Nepotism remains a firing offence in the Public Service Commission of Canada (PSCC). Former PSCC president Patrick Borbey testified at a 2018 hearing at the House of Commons Government Operations Committee he did not want to talk about nepotism.
“That is certainly something we are on the lookout for at the Commission and that we will investigate if there are allegations, if there is evidence there’s been nepotism in a selection process,” said Borbey.
The Commons Government Operations Committee learned in February Freeland hosted a dinner party at her Toronto home with a former federal contractor.
“She actually convened a dinner at her house,” said former McKinsey and Company managing director Dominic Barton.
"I knew Chrystia Freeland when she worked at the Financial Times."
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
What an abject scrag. Utterly despicable.
are the people catching on yet...you better hurry if not...
