Freeland given Ukraine reconstruction post with no budget, no staff, and no office

Chrystia Freeland’s new role as Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine came with no office, no staff, no travel funds, and no budget, according to federal records. Blacklcok's Reporter says the appointment also cost her nearly $80,000 in annual pay.Cabinet confirmed in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons that “there will be no administrative support provided to the Special Representative” and that “the Privy Council has not received a budget letter issued by the Treasury Board.” Officials said they found “no costs, start-up or otherwise” tied to the position.The inquiry was tabled at the request of Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, who asked how many staff and resources would be assigned to Freeland’s new post. The answer: none..Freeland resigned as transport minister on Sept. 16 to take on the role, accepting a $79,700 pay cut. Cabinet ministers receive a $99,900 bonus in addition to their $209,800 MP salary, but Freeland’s new title comes with only a $20,200 supplement.Freeland has been one of Ottawa’s most vocal supporters of Ukraine, calling its resistance to Russia “a fight for democracy.” She has repeatedly said Canada would back Kyiv “until Ukraine wins the war.”“The people of Ukraine have been heroically resisting Putin’s barbaric invasion,” Freeland said last year. “They have been fighting not only for their country and sovereignty, but for our fight — the fight for democracy.”Despite that rhetoric, her new appointment appears to be symbolic. With no staff, no office, and no funding, Freeland’s job to coordinate Canada’s role in rebuilding Ukraine exists only on paper.