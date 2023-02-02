Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

 Courtesy CBC

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, ON) hosted a dinner party at her Toronto home with a former federal contractor, the House of Commons government operations committee learned yesterday. “She actually convened a dinner at her house,” testified Dominic Barton, now-retired managing director of McKinsey & Company, a global consulting firm.

“I knew Chrystia Freeland when she worked at the Financial Times,” said Barton. “So I knew her from before. I did know her.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

The only difference between today and when we arrive at full totalitarianism is that we are being made aware of this garbage - soon we will be oblivious to it.

Thistle55
Thistle55

McKinsey & Company has an arm in the vaccine industry benefitting from the pricks of many.

G K
G K

Can someone please turn off Grampa Munster's face in the top picture...yuck.

G K
G K

“I am not a partisan,” testified Barton. “I am not a member or supporter of any political party in Canada.”

Enough Dom...enough. Did you go to acting school with surfer dude? NO one believes you.

john.lankers
john.lankers

This country does in fact need a Great Reset, but not the kind the federal criminal government is working on.

