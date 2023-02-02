Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, ON) hosted a dinner party at her Toronto home with a former federal contractor, the House of Commons government operations committee learned yesterday. “She actually convened a dinner at her house,” testified Dominic Barton, now-retired managing director of McKinsey & Company, a global consulting firm.
“I knew Chrystia Freeland when she worked at the Financial Times,” said Barton. “So I knew her from before. I did know her.”
“Would you consider yourself a friend of Chrystia Freeland?” asked Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore, AB). “I knew Chrystia Freeland,” replied Barton.
According to Blacklock's Reporter, Barton said he had met Freeland “eight, about ten” times, “less than a dozen,” he said. “The meeting I recall was when she actually convened a dinner at her house where she invited 12 other people.”
The Commons committee is reviewing billions in federal contacts with consultants. The Treasury Board estimates that spending averages $16.7 billion a year.
McKinsey & Company in the past five years received $91.8 million in known contracts from federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations. Barton, a former shareholder, in 2019 was appointed Canada’s ambassador to Beijing. He resigned in 2021.
“I am not a partisan,” testified Barton. “I am not a member or supporter of any political party in Canada.”
“What makes you the person the prime minister of Canada has to go to for free advice given out of the goodness of your heart?” asked New Democrat MP Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni, BC). “You should ask him,” replied Barton.
“How is it that McKinsey can go from $1.7 million in 2016 to $32 million, literally skyrocketing year after year? What is McKinsey doing? Who does McKinsey know?” asked MP Johns. “There’s even more mammoth increases from other firms,” replied Barton.
“Look at what’s happened with the other spending,” said Barton. “There’s all sorts of different analysis. You need a magnifying glass. It’s a lot of money, don’t get me wrong, but comparatively to the others – the Accentures, the Deloittes, the KPMGs, I think one should look at that.”
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON) yesterday in the Commons read comments by the prime minister in praise of Barton. “I quote: ‘I met the leaders of major corporations from around the world, and one thing they all had in common, they all knew Dominic,’” read Poilievre. “‘I came to appreciate, maybe even envy, Dominic’s contact list, so I recruited him.’”
Barton testified he arranged a 2016 World Economic Forum breakfast meeting between Trudeau and CEOs in Davos, Switzerland. “I think he respects me,” said Barton. “I don’t have his personal phone number and I haven’t been in a room alone with him.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
The only difference between today and when we arrive at full totalitarianism is that we are being made aware of this garbage - soon we will be oblivious to it.
McKinsey & Company has an arm in the vaccine industry benefitting from the pricks of many.
Can someone please turn off Grampa Munster's face in the top picture...yuck.
“I am not a partisan,” testified Barton. “I am not a member or supporter of any political party in Canada.”
Enough Dom...enough. Did you go to acting school with surfer dude? NO one believes you.
This country does in fact need a Great Reset, but not the kind the federal criminal government is working on.
