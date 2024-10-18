News

Freeland misses deficit target by 17%, debt servicing costs skyrocket

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Parliamentary Budget Office
Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
Debt
Deficit
Marty Morantz
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Budget 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news