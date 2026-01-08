Freeland quits Parliament to sidestep ethics scrutiny

Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland is abruptly leaving Parliament, a move that shuts down a looming Commons ethics committee probe into her alleged conflicts of interest after she accepted a role advising a foreign government.Blacklock's Reporter says Freeland announced she will vacate her University–Rosedale seat effective Friday, only hours after the chair of the ethics committee publicly blasted her conduct. In a brief post on X, Freeland said she had informed the Speaker of her decision and offered no answers to media questions.“I have consulted throughout with the Ethics Commissioner and followed his advice,” Freeland wrote. “Going forward, I will continue to support and help build Canada in every way I can.”Her resignation follows the revelation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Freeland as a personal advisor tasked with attracting spending for Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction. The appointment came just days after she held private meetings with Canadian business leaders in Kyiv to discuss rebuilding efforts expected to cost more than half a trillion dollars..Conservative MP John Brassard, chair of the Commons ethics committee, reacted with anger, questioning how such an arrangement could be tolerated.“When did we become a country where laws, ethics and morality don’t matter anymore?” he said.Ethics committee member Michael Barrett said Freeland could not simultaneously serve as a Canadian MP and advise a foreign government without creating a serious conflict. “The conflict exists today and it is serious,” Barrett said in a statement.“It is deeply concerning that Chrystia Freeland accepted a job advising a foreign government, to act in their interest, while continuing to sit as a member of the Canadian Parliament collecting an MP salary,” Barrett said. He also raised alarms about whether a former senior cabinet minister with top-level security clearance should have access to sensitive information while advising another country..Freeland’s departure effectively halts any formal examination of her compliance with the Conflict of Interest Act, which bars public office holders from being influenced by outside employment, using insider information for private gain, or taking improper advantage of a former public role.According to a May 20, 2025 Access to Information memo from the finance department citing Ukrainian government figures, postwar reconstruction would cost an estimated US$524 billion over a decade. The memo noted the price tag is beyond the capacity of governments alone, making private-sector spending central to the effort.Records show Freeland held a series of closed-door meetings with Canadian CEOs and Ukrainian officials in the days before her foreign appointment. .A Ukrainian foreign ministry account of a December 22 meeting said discussions focused on Canada’s role in Ukraine’s recovery.In a December 1 podcast interview with the Kyiv Post, Freeland said she was in frequent contact with Canadian business interests tied to Ukraine.“What I think the job is, is to listen to investors, to hear from them,” she said, adding the goal was to understand what capital is seeking as Ukraine looks to line up future spending for reconstruction.