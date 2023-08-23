Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland clarified that even though the cabinet promised "$15 billion of savings,” it does not mean a $15 billion cut in federal spending.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland told reporters on Tuesday that when she talked about “savings.” She meant the money would be moved from certain programs to spend on other programs.
“The fiscal forecast in the budget that we tabled in the spring includes that $15 billion of savings so we could fund the programs outlined in the budget,” Freeland told reporters.
“It is not new savings.”
“How do you convince Canadians that you are serious about this?” asked a reporter.
“We are Liberals,” replied Freeland.
This year’s federal budget totals $497 billion by a department of Finance estimate. Billions in promised “savings” were outlined in the March 28 budget document A Made in Canada Plan.
“Budget 2023 proposes to reduce spending on consulting, other professional services and travel by roughly 15% of planned 2023 discretionary spending in these areas,” said the document.
“This will result in savings of $7.1 billion over five years starting in 2023.”
“Budget 2023 proposes to phase in a roughly 3% reduction of eligible spending by departments and agencies by 2026,” the document continued.
“This will reduce government spending by $7 billion over four years starting in 2024.”
On Tuesday, Anita Anand, president of Treasury Board, said that the planned cuts were not meant to reduce the total spending.
“We are really refocusing our spending from pandemic-type spending to the broader economic priorities of the country,” said Anand.
“I asked all of my ministerial colleagues to ensure they are examining their respective portfolios so we can deliver a budget commitment for $15 billion over five years in refocused spending. That’s how I would like us to understand the request to my colleagues.”
“It is $15 billion over five years and then about $4 billion thereafter,” said Anand.
“The exercise is extremely important. Spending reviews have been part of previous governments, but what we are asking departments across the government to do is to take a look at your expenditures and determine where there is a possibility to refocus that spending.”
Since 2007, the federal government has not been able to balance the budget resulting in the national debt growing to over $1.1 trillion, according to Public Accounts.
The cost of interest on debt is expected to go up from $20.4 billion before the pandemic to $43.9 billion this year. That's almost twice as much as what the country spends on national defence. The costs are predicted to go over $50 billion by 2027.
“We have looked at the impact of increasing interest rates as well as the increase in the stock of debt, and we estimate that in the next four years, interest payments will probably double,” Budget Officer Yves Giroux testified on Sept. 27 at the Senate Banking committee.
Refocusing taxpayer dollars......towards the upcoming election.
But wait.....aren't they supposed to use Liberal party funds for that? Riiiiiight.
Freeland's incompetence is there for anyone to see -- particularly the millennials who will be paying for Trudeau's squandering for the next generation.
Its not just the gov in minority power that made this mess. The ndp propped up these buffoons and endorsed the spending, taxes and more taxes, immigration policy and the crime rate explosion. Axe them both. It cant happen again. Dont forget (vomit) covid crimes, erosion of the justice system, the Truckers, inflation, and the lies pouring out of their mouths non-stop. The ndp allowed all this.
“How do you convince Canadians that you are serious about this?” asked a reporter.
“We are Liberals,” replied Freeland.
So in other words everything has been a lie, and continue to be lies.
Catherine McKenna:
'If you actually say it louder, we’ve learned in the House of Commons, if you repeat it, if you say it louder, if that is your talking point, people will totally believe it!'
Freeland states “we’re Liberals” and that statement right there is exactly why the deficit has doubled and she has no plane to stop spending, savings to a liberal is just taking money from someplace and spending it someplace else, that’s what savings means to a liberal.
These Liberals don’t think about monetary policy so this is no surprise. They will simply dream up new ways of taxing away our meager income.
GRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I completely agree Jane... well said👍
Overshooting the budget by tens of billions is not 'savings' Screechya. Good lord, when the bank forecloses this ranch have the old dog put to sleep ffs
"We are Liberals" meaning we control the media, financial institutions, education and the people. In other words, we are proud fascists to the core just like my grandpa.
Exactly!
[thumbup][thumbup]
Same story how do you know a Liberal is lying? Their lips are moving.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Government is useless. Less government is required. They are #1 reason we are in mess today. 100 percent the government.
