Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland clarified that even though the cabinet promised "$15 billion of savings,” it does not mean a $15 billion cut in federal spending.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland told reporters on Tuesday that when she talked about “savings.” She meant the money would be moved from certain programs to spend on other programs.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Refocusing taxpayer dollars......towards the upcoming election.

But wait.....aren't they supposed to use Liberal party funds for that? Riiiiiight.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Freeland's incompetence is there for anyone to see -- particularly the millennials who will be paying for Trudeau's squandering for the next generation.

D&J
D&J

Its not just the gov in minority power that made this mess. The ndp propped up these buffoons and endorsed the spending, taxes and more taxes, immigration policy and the crime rate explosion. Axe them both. It cant happen again. Dont forget (vomit) covid crimes, erosion of the justice system, the Truckers, inflation, and the lies pouring out of their mouths non-stop. The ndp allowed all this.

northrungrader
northrungrader

“How do you convince Canadians that you are serious about this?” asked a reporter.

“We are Liberals,” replied Freeland.

So in other words everything has been a lie, and continue to be lies.

Catherine McKenna:

'If you actually say it louder, we’ve learned in the House of Commons, if you repeat it, if you say it louder, if that is your talking point, people will totally believe it!'

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Freeland states “we’re Liberals” and that statement right there is exactly why the deficit has doubled and she has no plane to stop spending, savings to a liberal is just taking money from someplace and spending it someplace else, that’s what savings means to a liberal.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

These Liberals don’t think about monetary policy so this is no surprise. They will simply dream up new ways of taxing away our meager income.

Jane V
Jane V

GRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

guest688
guest688

I completely agree Jane... well said👍

jokeco68
jokeco68

Overshooting the budget by tens of billions is not 'savings' Screechya. Good lord, when the bank forecloses this ranch have the old dog put to sleep ffs

guest1019
guest1019

"We are Liberals" meaning we control the media, financial institutions, education and the people. In other words, we are proud fascists to the core just like my grandpa.

martina1
martina1

Exactly!

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup][thumbup]

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Same story how do you know a Liberal is lying? Their lips are moving.

martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup]

PersonOne
PersonOne

Government is useless. Less government is required. They are #1 reason we are in mess today. 100 percent the government.

