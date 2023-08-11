Chrystia Freeland

Chrystia Freeland in Ukraine 

 Courtesy Ukrainian Government

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada did great fighting COVID-19, even though death rates were higher than other industrialized countries, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Our experience during COVID, which was a tragedy where every single COVID death was a tragedy, of course we could learn lessons about how to do better,” Freeland told reporters.

Was it not Goebbels who said that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it?

Quite possibly the greatest lie of the year. You helped destroy Canada with glee and gusto.

the only ones giving them a pat on the back for a job well done are themselves, and the rest of the WEF Schwab criminals.

They did an amazing job at increasing debt, inflation, addictions and not to mention how many are now struggling mentally and are homeless.

So yes, the liberal/ndp communist parties did indeed succeed in destroying Canada and the future for all Canadians.

Trust only a liberal to be proud of being a complete failure

FreeLoader Speaks . . .

Canada did so well with the Wuhan Flue PlanDemic that they managed to KILL almost 5 Times more Citizens per Million than did Sweden.

What did Sweden do that worked so well? They did NOTHING, kids went to school, Business remained OPEN . . . Life went on, with Zero Economic Destruction.

FreeLoader is a Liar & a Fraud ! ! !

It’s impossible to summarize what lying fascist scum these demons are

Natural born Liar

When Freeland speaks, I think it’s exactly opposite from what she says. She is a compulsive liar and a communist dictator.

Fräulein Freeland, Herr Trudeau and their fascist SS can retreat to the local Hofbrau to celebrate their tyranny as she follows in her granddad's footsteps. As a Natzi collaborator during WWII he would have been so proud of her if alive today.

