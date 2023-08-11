Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada did great fighting COVID-19, even though death rates were higher than other industrialized countries, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Our experience during COVID, which was a tragedy where every single COVID death was a tragedy, of course we could learn lessons about how to do better,” Freeland told reporters.
“But broadly, Canada did pretty well.”
Freeland said Canada did well because it “had a real Team Canada approach.”
A proposal to conduct an inquiry into cabinet’s pandemic management is being stalled in the House of Commons Health Committee.
Data compiled by John Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Centre said Canada’s pandemic death rate was 135.2 cases per 100,000 population. This compares to New Zealand (53 deaths per 100,000), Japan (58), Taiwan (74), Australia (77), Norway (96), Israel (142), Germany (203), Sweden (235), France (254), the United Kingdom (325), and the United States (341).
The House of Commons gave second reading to Bill C-293, sponsored by Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith (Beaches-East York, ON), to have cabinet establish an advisory committee to review pandemic management.
The Bill stalled in committee in April after MPs rejected the internal review as a poor substitute for a public inquiry.
“It’s not independent, it is not transparent,” said NDP MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway, BC).
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said from the outbreak of the pandemic Canada was a world leader in emergency management.
“Canada is among the best prepared countries in the world,” said Trudeau.
Disclosures showed federal agencies failed to maintain a stockpile of medical supplies. The Prime Minister’s Office warned in an internal email in 2020 Canada “won’t have enough to go around.”
“There is a massive shortage of personal protective equipment,” said the PMO.
Canada might have risen to the occasion in its response to COVID-19, but uncertainty exists, because an inquiry has not been called by the federal government, according to a July 24 editorial from the British Medical Journal (BMJ).
“There are lessons to learn from Canada’s COVID-19 response to ensure accountability for decisions and actions and to build confidence in the country’s health leadership, which faltered during the pandemic and created a strain on its already beleaguered public health and healthcare systems.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(8) comments
Was it not Goebbels who said that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it?
Quite possibly the greatest lie of the year. You helped destroy Canada with glee and gusto.
the only ones giving them a pat on the back for a job well done are themselves, and the rest of the WEF Schwab criminals.
They did an amazing job at increasing debt, inflation, addictions and not to mention how many are now struggling mentally and are homeless.
So yes, the liberal/ndp communist parties did indeed succeed in destroying Canada and the future for all Canadians.
Trust only a liberal to be proud of being a complete failure
FreeLoader Speaks . . .
Canada did so well with the Wuhan Flue PlanDemic that they managed to KILL almost 5 Times more Citizens per Million than did Sweden.
What did Sweden do that worked so well? They did NOTHING, kids went to school, Business remained OPEN . . . Life went on, with Zero Economic Destruction.
FreeLoader is a Liar & a Fraud ! ! !
It’s impossible to summarize what lying fascist scum these demons are
Natural born Liar
When Freeland speaks, I think it’s exactly opposite from what she says. She is a compulsive liar and a communist dictator.
Fräulein Freeland, Herr Trudeau and their fascist SS can retreat to the local Hofbrau to celebrate their tyranny as she follows in her granddad's footsteps. As a Natzi collaborator during WWII he would have been so proud of her if alive today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.