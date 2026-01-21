News

Freeland says she 'followed the law 100%' when leaving Parliament to serve Ukraine

"I think Canada should be proud to support Ukraine," she said.
Ezra Levant and Chrystia Freeland
Ezra Levant and Chrystia FreelandScreenshot: X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
World Economic Forum
Chrystia Freeland
Freeland
Wef
Chrystia freeland quits parliament
Freeland attends WEF
Freeland WEF
freeland denies ethics concerns
freeland ethics concerns
Chair of the Ethics Committee

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news