Freeland says she 'followed the law 100%' when leaving Parliament to serve Ukraine

Now-former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland says she "followed the law 100%" when quitting Parliament to become an adviser on economic development in Ukraine.She was pressed on the ethics of switching the country she works for by Rebel News' Ezra Levant at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland."Let me just say, I think Canada should be proud to support Ukraine," Freeland told Levant. This is just one of the things Freeland said while attending the WEF.What else did she say?Well, let's take a look...."Ms. Freeland, why didn't you disclose your job offer from Ukraine to the conflict of ethics commissioner within seven days as required?" asked Levant. Before her role in Ukraine, Freeland wasn't just an MP for University-Rosedale, she was also the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.However, she stepped down from both Canadian official roles when it was announced by Ukranian President Vladimir Zelenskyy of her new Ukranian role in early January.The only problem is — according to Blacklock's Reporter Freeland's announcement that she would vacate her MP role came only hours after the Chair of the Ethics Committee, MP John Brassard, had blasted her conduct..Freeland's departure halted any formal examination of her conduct, including her compliance with the Conflict of Interest Act, which prohibits using insider information for private gain, or taking improper advantage of a former public role.According to a May 20, 2025 Access to Information memo, Freeland held a series of closed-door meetings with Canadian CEOs and Ukrainian officials in the days before her foreign appointment.Going back to Levant's question, how did Freeland respond to fact she violated these ethics committees' rules?"Hi, nice to see you," she responded to Levant.."I disclosed it to the ethics commissioner immediately.""Are you sure about that because you didn't tell the Prime Minister for two days," Levant pushed."I told the Prime Minister as soon as I spoke to him," Freeland responded."As soon as I could speak to him," she corrected..When Freeland was asked why she kept her role a secret from the public, until Zelenskyy tweeted it out, she said it was because it wasn't finalised.Levant then pointed out, "Are you sure it wasn't because you guys [feds] were shipping $2.5 billion and it would be odd to have you on both sides of the deal?"This was, in fact, the case.At the end of December Canada (prior to Freeland stepping down) announced it would be sending an extra $2.5 billion to Ukraine."That was the decision of the Prime Minister, and let me just say, I think Canada should be proud to support Ukraine.".Freeland goes on to state she was not on both sides of the deal."Let me be clear, Ukraine is fighting for Canada's security and for Canada's democracy," she stated.Freeland then continues to absolve herself of claims she did not follow ethics committee rules."I have behaved ethically for every moment and I'm very proud.".Freeland also claims the job for Ukraine is unpaid, and she will be starting her role at CEO of Rhodes Trust, a global charity responsible for the Rhodes Scholarship, in July.