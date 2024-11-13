Freeland silent on $18B capital gains hike amid seven weeks of Commons gridlock

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office on Tuesday would not comment whether it has contingencies to deal with a filibuster that has gridlocked the Commons for seven weeks, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. Freeland was counting on quick passage of an $18 billion hike in capital gains taxes by Christmas.“Our intention is to present a Fall Economic Statement this fall,” Freeland told reporters September 16. None has been tabled. Only four sitting weeks remain on the Commons calendar before Christmas recess.Parliamentary proceedings were halted on September 26, where Speaker Greg Fergus ruled cabinet failed to comply with a June 10 House order to produce documents regarding inside dealing at a now-disbanded federal agency, Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). Directors were implicated in 186 conflicts of interest, according to auditors.“All government business must be put aside while Members of Parliament consider Liberal corruption,” Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer told reporters October 2.“The House will be seized with this corruption matter until they hand over the documents.”“How long is this going to go on?” asked a reporter.“It is really up the government to determine how long that will take,” replied Scheer.Conservatives have filibustered all House proceedings except Question Period. The gridlock has prevented the introduction, passage or debate of all government bills. “Our last recourse as the Opposition was to use our powers as a collective to produce those papers,” Scheer told the Commons October 28.Liberal Government House Leader Karina Gould acknowledged cabinet business is paralyzed. “This is an egregious abuse of power,” Gould told reporters October 8.“We continue to govern but it’s only the Conservatives who want to obstruct everything here in parliament only for their own political gain. It’s really up to the Conservatives to stop these dangerous political games and be more mature and work for Canadians, admit when they’re wrong and turn the page, because we could bring forward bills that are important to Canadians.”Cabinet was counting on its $6.9 billion share of higher capital gains tax revenue to lower this year’s deficit. MPs by a 208 to 118 vote last June 11 passed a Ways And Means motion endorsing the tax increase in principle. However no Income Tax Act amendments have been introduced to date, a legal requirement.The capital gains hike was “the main way to raise revenue” this year, Freeland. told reporters June 10.“It’s an important moment.”The tax change represented “a lot of additional money,” she added. “It’s an important time because we need investments and it’s an important time for us all to take a stand on how we feel those investments should be financed.”