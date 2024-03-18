Freeland summoned for questioning on economy, another filibuster expected

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was told “it’s time to start listening to Canadians,” and summoned by committee to answer for the state of the economy. Opposition MPs are signaling another slowdown on federal budget bills, Blacklock’s Reporter reported. Last year Freeland faced a five-week filibuster on complaints of deficit spending.“Canada feels more broken than ever before,” Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan told the Commons Finance Committee on Friday, accusing cabinet of being disconnected from reality. “It’s time to stop listening to academics and start listening to Canadians,” said Hallan. “You can talk to any Canadian today and they are feeling more pain than they have ever felt before.”Hallan put forward a motion passed by the finance committee to summon Freeland for questioning on the economy, household debt, and the “impact of inflation and interest rates on mortgages in Canada.”Bloc Québécoise MP Gabriel Ste-Marie said the committee “really has to take the time” to study legislation. “In the spring there will be another budget bill,” said Ste-Marie. “That will keep us full time.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has yet to pass Bill C-59 An Act To Implement Certain Provisions Of The Fall Economic Statement, which was introduced November 30 and is yet to come up for Second Reading in either Parliament or the Senate.On January 29, Freeland opened parliament by “urging all MPs to support the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act and to do so quickly.”A new bill for this year’s budget is due April 16. In 2023, Conservatives filibustered Bill C-47 the Budget Implementation Act for 37 days in the House of Commons and in committee. Freeland at the time described the filibuster as “adolescent,” “appalling,” “childish,” “frivolous,” “irresponsible,” “partisan” and “reckless.”“You know these kinds of partisan games and delaying tactics really, really show the Conservatives don’t care about regular Canadians,” Freeland said on June 5. “We do. I want to reassure Canadians we are going to get the budget legislation passed.”MPs sought to amend the budget 904 times. “It is a hijacking of Parliament,” then-Government House Leader Liberal MP Mark Holland told reporters at the time. “The Conservatives are using fake points of order.”“They have no elected authority. This is a Party that has one third of the seats that is dictating to all other parties, to the elected will of the House that they can’t do their job.”“We’re in a ridiculous circumstance that is completely undemocratic and frankly entirely disrespectful to this House as an institution."