Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland stated that the federal debt charges are “absolutely handleable,” but she did not discuss numbers.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland testified for 90 minutes at the Commons Finance committee to end the Conservative filibuster of the budget bill.
“It is so important that we work together to pass this legislation as quickly as possible,” testified Freeland. The finance minister had ignored three previous requests to appear for questioning.
“I’ll acknowledge the Minister is here after multiple requests that she has ignored even though the Governor of the Bank of Canada has come regularly at the committee’s request,” said Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan (Calgary Forest Lawn, AB).
A filibuster that has lasted for 23 hours over three weeks has stopped any voting on Bill C-47 TheBudget Implementation Act.
On Tuesday, Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, ON) questioned Freeland about the continued deficits that have caused the federal debt to exceed $1.1 trillion, as reported by Public Accounts.
“When you have a party, you have to pay the band,” said Chambers.
“You have to pay the money back. Through an entire cycle, we haven’t paid any money back. The government said it was just going to run a couple of small deficits when it started and now they are as far as the eye can see.”
“How much we are spending or projected to spend on interest on the debt this upcoming fiscal year? I am just looking for the number,” asked Chambers.
“Let me just say, because I think it’s important to put things in context – ” replied Freeland.
“My time is very limited. I am asking if you know the number. You have a lot of officials beside you. Will you tell Canadians how much we’re going to spend on servicing the debt next year?” asked Chambers.
“I think it’s really important to put numbers in context. Without context, numbers are meaningless. Our debt service charges are low in Canada’s historical context and they are low compared to what our peers in the G7 are paying,” replied Freeland.
“Thank you for the context. What is the gross dollar value we’re going to spend on interest on the debt next year?” asked Chambers.
“I am really opposed to fiscal fearmongering by the Conservatives and so the important point is to make – ” replied Freeland.
“Will you tell Canadians how much we’re spending on the debt? It’s in black and white in your book. Do you just not want to say?” asked Chambers.
“I think it’s important to put all numbers in context – ” replied Freeland.
“Thank you, I’ll move to the next question,” asked Chambers.
“Our debt service charges are absolutely handleable,” replied Freeland.
A Made in Canada Plan showed debt interest charges would cost $43.9 billion this year. In comparison, funding for the Canada Health Transfer to provinces will cost $49.4 billion.
“We’re spending almost as much on servicing the debt as were on spending on healthcare in this country,” said Chambers.
“It bothers me that we’re not willing to admit this. For some reason, we don’t want to discuss that actual fact.”
The department of Finance estimates taxpayers will have to pay $45 billion in 2024, $46.6 billion in 2025, $48.3 billion in 2026, and a record-breaking $50.3 billion by 2027 to service the debt. This means that the cost of servicing the debt will be twice the pre-pandemic cost.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
