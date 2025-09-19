News

Freeland under fire for misleading Parliament on Chinese ferry deal

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
Finance Minister Chrystia FreelandCPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
Transport Canada
Bc Ferries
Dan Albas
Weihai Shipyards
Canada Infrastructure Bank’
Xavier Barsalou-Duval

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news