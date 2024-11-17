Freeland's luxury boat tax sinks, leads to drop in registrations

A Canadian luxury tax on high-priced boats appears to have had unintended consequences, with the number of registered pleasure boats declining sharply since the policy’s introduction. Blacklock's Reporter says the figures recently tabled in Parliament reveal that the number of new vessels registered in Canada fell by 25% year-over-year, with total registrations dropping 8% since the tax's implementation by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.The tax, introduced through the Select Luxury Items Tax Act in 2022, imposes a minimum 10% surtax on boats priced over $250,000. The law was intended to target wealthy consumers, but boat manufacturers and industry advocates warned it would hurt Canadian sales while encouraging boaters to avoid the tax by purchasing and registering their vessels in the United States. "The history of luxury taxes shows consumers will simply choose to take their discretionary spending elsewhere,” said Sara Anghel, former president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association, at a 2022 Commons industry committee hearing.Anghel described the ease with which Canadians can avoid the tax, citing examples of boaters registering vessels tax-free in U.S. states like Florida or Minnesota. “For someone who is living in Thunder Bay, Ontario and is considering buying a new boat... all it takes is a drive down to Duluth to save $25,000 in luxury tax,” said Conservative MP Michael Kram during the hearings. Anghel confirmed, adding that many boaters with U.S.-purchased boats could still enjoy Canadian waters all summer.Critics argue that the luxury tax has failed to produce significant revenue gains and has instead impacted Canadian dealers and manufacturers. William Robson, CEO of the C.D. Howe Institute, recently described the tax as economically counterproductive. “We’ve had a few tax changes in recent years that to me seem more motivated by populist objectives than economic logic,” said Robson.