Canada is officially more bilingual than ever before. 

The government changed a language bill to enforce the “equality of status and use of English and French in Canadian society.” 

The amendment modifies and expands the bilingual requirements to include the private sector for the first time.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

terryc
terryc

Just a thought...

French and English were main languages of Canada since Canada's inception because of the history or France and England occupying parts of Canada and thrusting their influence upon said area. This happened due to the events of the day. Similarly, because of the events of the day in the US, English was taken as the official language there. Spanish has grown significantly in the US due to the type of immigration that occurred from Central and South America. At some point, it was considered to have Spanish as a second language in the US due to the natural circumstances that brought many native Spanish speakers to the country.

If a language is in decline due to natural circumstances in the country, you pour money into promoting and mandating its use, and it still continues to be in decline, is it a smart and prudent idea to pour money into trying to resurrect a language that is declining in said country. Also at the same time, minimal immigrants with said language are immigrating to said country for whatever reason. In Winnipeg for example, we have had many immigrants from India, Phillipines, and Nigeria, almost all of which come with ENGLISH fluency, even though English may be their second language after their native tongue. Then having to learn French might be their 3rd, or even 4th or 5th language.

I'm not really saying it's a good idea or not. I want to open the discussion to what people think is the pluses and minuses to this type of policy

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Of course, the True-dolt Lieberals will define 'any region with a “strong francophone presence." ', as one person with a possibly French name, or has ever spoken a word in French, and lives within 5,000 miles of Quebec. THAT is their concept of a "strong francophonie presence".

TUCK FRUDEAU!

northrungrader
northrungrader

So my Grandfather was born in France, and emigrated after WWI. Having dealt with the French priests in Northern Saskatchewan, he very much scorned the francophones. He had nothing to do with anyone who couldn't speak proper French, including the bastardized version from Quebec. I think once we get past this provincial election, we need a very strong English language law in Alberta. Use the notwithstanding clause and override the federal mandates for anything inside Alberta borders. If anyone wants to complain, they can quite simply move to a whole province of the fake French.

guest356
guest356

Wonderful, then lets enforce this bill in QC as they are going in a totally opposite direction. But with our parochial parliament let's just try and make everyone else speak QC French instead of challenging their favourite province. I call BS.

Amy08
Amy08

💯

