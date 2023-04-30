The government changed a language bill to enforce the “equality of status and use of English and French in Canadian society.”
The amendment modifies and expands the bilingual requirements to include the private sector for the first time.
“Today more than ever, we want a modern ambitious law with teeth, a law that will protect and promote French across Canada,” said Liberal MP Marc Serré (Nickel Belt, ON), parliamentary secretary for official languages.
Bill C-13 An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act mandates the use of French in the federally regulated private sector like airlines, airports, banks, ports, railways and interprovincial trucking companies in any region with a “strong francophone presence.” The term is not defined.
In a Commons motion, cabinet served notice it would insert a new clause in the bill stating, “The minister of Canadian Heritage shall advance the equality of status and use of English and French in Canadian society.” No explanation was given.
“Here we are today with about 10 government motions on the table,” said Conservative MP Joël Godin (Portneuf-Jacques Cartier, Que.).
The “equality of status” amendment was introduced after the Commons Language committee held 25 hearings on the bill.
“The atmosphere in Québec is electric these days,” said Bloc Québécois MP Mario Beaulieu (La Pointe-de-Ile, Que.).
“There is a movement, a collective awareness as the decline of French is picking up pace. There is every indication that is the case.”
“This cannot continue,” said MP Beaulieu.
“Language projection studies, even those by Statistics Canada, which is certainly not a loyal ally of French in Québec, indicate there is going to be a very rapid decline.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the department of Canadian Heritage in an April 5 report said French “remains fragile” despite $7.7 billion spent in promoting bilingualism since 2004.
“The viability of francophone official language minority communities remains fragile,” said the report Evaluation of the Official Languages Support Programs 2004-2021.
“The rate of bilingualism outside Québec decreased slightly despite an increase in the number of students enrolled in second language learning programs,” wrote researchers.
A total of 9.5% of Canadians are bilingual outside Québec, by official estimate. Only 3.5% of people outside Québec identify French as their first language.
“We must recognize French is in decline,” New Democrat MP Niki Ashton (Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, MB) told the Commons.
“Bill C-13 proposes measures that will stop this decline. We all worked on this.”
“I am a proud Francophile,” said Ashton.
“There are no losers when we protect official languages. Living in a country where French and English are respected makes life richer.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(5) comments
Just a thought...
French and English were main languages of Canada since Canada's inception because of the history or France and England occupying parts of Canada and thrusting their influence upon said area. This happened due to the events of the day. Similarly, because of the events of the day in the US, English was taken as the official language there. Spanish has grown significantly in the US due to the type of immigration that occurred from Central and South America. At some point, it was considered to have Spanish as a second language in the US due to the natural circumstances that brought many native Spanish speakers to the country.
If a language is in decline due to natural circumstances in the country, you pour money into promoting and mandating its use, and it still continues to be in decline, is it a smart and prudent idea to pour money into trying to resurrect a language that is declining in said country. Also at the same time, minimal immigrants with said language are immigrating to said country for whatever reason. In Winnipeg for example, we have had many immigrants from India, Phillipines, and Nigeria, almost all of which come with ENGLISH fluency, even though English may be their second language after their native tongue. Then having to learn French might be their 3rd, or even 4th or 5th language.
I'm not really saying it's a good idea or not. I want to open the discussion to what people think is the pluses and minuses to this type of policy
Of course, the True-dolt Lieberals will define 'any region with a “strong francophone presence." ', as one person with a possibly French name, or has ever spoken a word in French, and lives within 5,000 miles of Quebec. THAT is their concept of a "strong francophonie presence".
TUCK FRUDEAU!
So my Grandfather was born in France, and emigrated after WWI. Having dealt with the French priests in Northern Saskatchewan, he very much scorned the francophones. He had nothing to do with anyone who couldn't speak proper French, including the bastardized version from Quebec. I think once we get past this provincial election, we need a very strong English language law in Alberta. Use the notwithstanding clause and override the federal mandates for anything inside Alberta borders. If anyone wants to complain, they can quite simply move to a whole province of the fake French.
Wonderful, then lets enforce this bill in QC as they are going in a totally opposite direction. But with our parochial parliament let's just try and make everyone else speak QC French instead of challenging their favourite province. I call BS.
💯
