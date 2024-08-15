Friends, family pay respects to Chuck Strahl after former Conservative MP passes away at 67

Tributes have poured in for Chuck Strahl after the former Conservative MP passed away at the age of 67 following a battle with mesothelioma.He was remembered by friends and family alike as a proud Canadian and man of faith devoted to those around him..In a post on X, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper said he and his wife, Laureen, were "profoundly saddened" by Strahl's passing, calling him "a great Canadian and valued friend and colleague.""An early ally in helping build our united Conservative Party, over the course of 18 years in Parliament he was a respected voice for his constituents and a tireless advocate for western Canada," Harper added. "None who served with Chuck will ever forget his warm and personable character, natural talent as a communicator, and striking baritone voice. Chuck was also a man of abiding faith. His positivity shone through even as he navigated the toughest of challenges." Harper made it clear that above all Strahl's political achievements, his "greatest legacy was his family, of which he was rightly proud." .His sentiments were shared by current Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who wrote that Strahl's "unwavering commitment to our movement and his deep love for Canada were part of everything he did.""He was a man of principle, integrity, and compassion, and a foundational member of our Conservative Party," Poilievre added. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family, all his friends, and those who had the privilege of knowing him.".Preston Manning, founder and leader of the Reform Party of Canada and former leader of Canada’s official opposition, expressed his sadness.“Chuck Strahl was a loving husband and father, a genuine Christian, and a faithful friend. He was a logger who became a respected Member of Parliament and cabinet minister and was a wonderful human bein," said a statement from Manning."Chuck was a key contributor to the growth and development of the Reform Party of Canada, who went on to make major contributions federally in the areas of agriculture, resource development, Indigenous affairs and national security. He served his country faithfully and well." "Chuck will be very sorely missed but not forgotten.”.The Strahl family posted a statement on X, explaining that Chuck had passed away on August 13 after a "courageous and exemplary battle with mesothelioma, a rare cancer that occurs in the tissue surrounding most internal organs."Dad's deep and abiding Christian faith was at the heart of who he was," Strahl's children wrote. "He and Mom were members of the Chilliwack Alliance Church, where they grew in their faith together and served in many different leadership roles. Dad lived out his values in every aspect of his life, and was known for his honour, integrity and faithfulness to all those who knew him."Strahl was born in New Westminster in 1957, but his family was in the logging business and before long they moved to rural BC, where he met the woman who would become his wife. He and Debby were married in 1975, and went on to have four children.He stayed in the logging business until successfully running to be a member of parliament for Chilliwack in 1993, a feat he repeated six times. During his time in government, he served as Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Indian and Northern Affairs, and Minister of Transport.Strahl, who retired in 2011, was remembered as never letting his job "define who he was," with those who knew him noting that he "never lost sight of what was truly important: his faith, his family and his friends."The Strahl family noted that details regarding his celebration of life will be shared in the coming days.