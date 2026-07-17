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'FRIENDSHIP SHOULD NEVER BE CONTROVERSIAL': Israeli ambassador rebukes Nenshi over Stampede photo apology

Israel’s ambassador to Canada and several Conservative politicians are criticizing Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi after he apologized for a photo taken with the ambassador during a Calgary Stampede event, saying that “friendship should never be controversial.”
Israel’s ambassador to Canada and several Conservative politicians are criticizing Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi after he apologized for a photo taken with the ambassador during a Calgary Stampede event, saying that “friendship should never be controversial.”Courtesy of Israel in Canada via Facebook
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Abpoli
Calgary
Israel
Calgary Stampede
Shuvaloy Majumdar
Abpol
Naheed Nenshi
Shannon Stubbs
Israeli Ambassador
Iddo Moed
Calgary Stampede 2026
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