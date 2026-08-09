From crack confessions to AI prompts: Canada's top 9 most unforgettable political gaffes

Politics tends to be serious — yet, there always seems to be moments that stand out as being notably unserious — happy accidents, if you will.And as a result, Canadians have a good laugh or at least a small chuckle at the slip-ups of those in the public eye, and remember some of the funniest political moments in Canadian history in the last decade (or so).Without further ado, the list you didn't know you were waiting for — a compilation from the most recent to most historic political gaffes the Western Standard considers worth revisiting:.1. AI prompt offers New Brunswick (NB) MLA "a more natural flowing version" of a speech Progressive Conservative MLA Bill Oliver perhaps needed a bit of help writing his speech during this year's spring session of the legislative assembly in NB.The contents of his speech were lost on the listener due to his obvious use of AI since, midway through Oliver's speech, he reads an AI prompt from his printed notes."Here's a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points," read Oliver.After he reads the prompt, he goes on, continuing his statement as if he hadn't revealed his speech had an AI helper — which, thanks to the assembly's public broadcast, was clipped and shared on social media, where it went viral. .2. Newfoundland and Labrador's (NL) Minister of Tourism Andrea Barbour babblesDuring the Beaumont Hamel war memorial ceremonies which were held in France during early July saw Barbour gave a speech in front of guests and cameras, capturing her lack of preparation.In a series of unfortunate events she stumbled over her words while reading her speech, giving off the impression she had not read it over once or twice before hand. Reported by CBC, Barbour later apologized in a statement for her verbal fumbles stating she was "sorry for any disappointment this caused.".3. "This is what I think about Crown Royal..."Out east, one man is said to loathe Crown Royal.He discarded one bottle of the alcohol's contents in front of thousands, if not millions of viewers across the country during a broadcast.This fellow was none other than Doug Ford, the current Premier of Ontario and critic of Crown Royal who, back in September 2025, launched a campaign against the alcohol.Jokes aside, he did not like the company's announcement at the time that it would be closing one of its bottling plants in Amherstburg, Ontario, and with it, roughly 200 jobs going with it.Ford claimed Crown Royal was "dumb as a pack of hammers" for closing the plant, where he famously disposes of a bottle of their product, but not before prefacing he "[doesn't] even drink" the alcohol..4. Bumblebee, I swallow thee...At a press conference back in the East of the nation, the air was ripe with any live broadcast's top predator — the bumblebee.Interrupting one of Premier Ford's speech at a press conference in 2022, a bee was swallowed whole by Ford."Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee," Ford observed.He proceeded to wash the bee down with water, cementing the moment in history. .5. The more the letters — the betterThis time a federal MP, Leah Gazan, remembered an impressively long list of letters correctly in her speech back in April.She lists the "LQBT" acronym effortlessly, with a few letters added that many, including those on social media, have never heard of.Announcing Prime Minister Mark Carney would be cutting $7 billion from Indigenous Services Canada and Crown Indigenous Relations in his 2026 Budget."They provided zero dollars to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+," she said, leaving viewers mystified, which caused the clip to go viral. .6. How do you like them apples?Back in the fall of 2023, in a lovely Okanagan valley, one man was eating an apple and the other, was asking him questions.Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre was enjoying an apple while a journalist, kept giving him questions Poilievre did not take a liking to, simply asking the journalist what he meant by the questions — while famously chomping on his apple.The best part of the whole ordeal?The apple..7. The word was F-A-R-TWhen describing a silent fart in parliament, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner was given a slap on the wrist for using unparliamentary language.All the way back in 2016, Rempel Garner attempted to express the outrage she felt for her constituents by using a word that, at any age, would make you giggle."Why does this government treat Alberta like a fart in the room that nobody wants to talk about or acknowledge," Rempel Garner announced in front of her colleagues.Then reliably, MP Elizabeth May was aghast by the use of the word, saying, "My friend in her speech, I heard her say a word that was distinctly unparliamentary, and I think she might want to withdraw it. The word was: F-A-R-T."To Mays dismay, Rempel Garner refused to withdraw her use of the word..8. "Yes I have smoked crack cocaine..."In a "drunken stupor" the late and great former Toronto mayor, Rob Ford, had "tried" crack cocaine.Going down in Canadian history in 2013, Ford became the first politician to publicly admit he had dabbled in the drug.This was after a reporter asked point blank if Ford had smoked crack cocaine.If anything, you must respect him for his honesty after Ford responded, "Yes I have smoked crack cocaine.""But, am I an addict? No.".9. "I've got more than enough to eat at home."Every year that passes since this 2013 clip, the more solidified in history this clip becomes.Talking with the press former mayor Rob Ford made a statement that would be heard across the country, because of a comeback that would be deemed legendary."Olivia Gondek she says that I wanna eat her *****.""I've never said that in my life to her, I would never do that — I'm happily married I have more than enough to eat at home," said Ford.Mic drop.