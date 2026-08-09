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From crack confessions to AI prompts: Canada's top 9 most unforgettable political gaffes

Rob & Doug Ford, Leah Gazan, Bill Oliver
Rob & Doug Ford, Leah Gazan, Bill OliverScreenshots, ChatGPT
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Doug Ford
Rob Ford
Elizabeth May
Leah Gazan
Pierre Poileivre
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Crown Royal
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Canada's top 9 most unforgettable political gaffes
Bill Oliver
Andrea Barbour
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Western Standard
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