FROM DEAD MICE TO A LIVE GOAT: Ten Calgary food establishments flagged by AHS in 2026

CALGARY — Dead mice, cockroach nests, rodent droppings, repeated pest-control failures, non-compliance, and a live goat wandering around in a food area were among the problems uncovered by Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspectors at Calgary food establishments in 2026.Several restaurants were ordered to close, while others remained open under heightened scrutiny after inspectors documented continuing signs of infestations, among other issues.AHS findings include a cockroach nest containing 12 live insects, eight dead mice at one pizza parlour, and a live mouse running across the floor at one location in the middle of an inspection.Below is a list of ten Calgary restaurants, bars, and food facilities that have faced pest-related and other violations in 2026.The following information was obtained from official AHS documents.Dairy Queen/Orange Julius159–9919 Fairmount Dr. S.E..A Dairy Queen and Orange Julius was ordered to close after inspectors found extensive mouse activity during an April 20 inspection.According to AHS, “Mouse feces [were] observed behind and under equipment, shelves, etc., in the front service area, decorating area, and storage areas.”Inspectors also found a mouse nest behind an ice cream machine.Inspectors said the business did not have a pest-control contract or pest-management records and also identified multiple gaps and holes in the building that could allow rodents to enter or hide.The owners were ordered to immediately close, move equipment to determine the extent of the infestation, clean and disinfect contaminated areas, hire a licensed pest-control company, and repair structural deficiencies. The restaurant was required to remain closed until the work was completed and approved by a health officer.Following an inspection on April 22, the closure order was lifted.Fire N Ice Restaurant and Bar854 16 Avenue S.W..Fire N Ice Restaurant and Bar, located in the Beltline neighbourhood, was ordered to close on April 10 after inspectors discovered cockroaches, mould growth, and widespread sanitation problems.The inspection found that the nightclub had accumulated 16 different health-code violations.AHS found an “abundance of cockroaches in all cycles of life” on glue boards, along with live cockroaches elsewhere in the establishment.“Evidence of a cockroach infestation was observed in the facility,” the report stated.“Cockroach frass was observed on surfaces in the facility. Live cockroaches were observed outside of pest monitoring traps.”Equipment and surfaces were covered with accumulations of grease, dirt, and food debris.Inspectors also found overflowing wastebaskets, garbage on washroom floors, peeling wallpaper or paint, and mould growing on washroom walls.Soap was missing from one of the men’s washrooms in the basement.The nightclub’s lower level contained excessive furniture, fibreglass insulation, and construction materials. The conditions were described as “approaching hoarding.”The owners were ordered to work with a pest-control company and thoroughly clean and sanitize the establishment.Following a follow-up inspection on April 24, the health advisory was lifted and the establishment reopened.Floyd’s Lechon Cebu251118 Range Road 280.Located in a residence in Rocky View County, this Filipino establishment was ordered to close by AHS on September 1, following an inspection that found several violations.Inspectors found no refrigeration equipment in the garage or outdoor food-preparation areas, no handwashing or dishwashing sinks where food was being processed, and no food-grade sanitizers at the property.“A large quantity of meat, large amounts of food cooking and processing equipment and large amount of food waste and grease indicated that a large scale of pig processing operation was ongoing in the facility for public use,” the report stated.“The facility was unsanitary and inappropriate for safe food handling.”Two large pigs were found on a wooden table in the garage with internal temperatures of 15.7 celsius. The room temperature was 24 celsius.Inspectors also observed numerous flies around the pigs and throughout the garage and outdoor food-preparation area.“During the inspection, a live goat was also noted walking within the outdoor food preparation area,” the report stated.Raw meat juices, dirt, and food debris were found in the garage, outdoor preparation area, and a shipping container being used for food processing.A large quantity of roasted pig feet was scattered across the garage floor and found inside a nearby garbage can. Animal fat was also discovered in a wok and in garbage bags near the outdoor preparation area.The operator was ordered to dispose of the affected food and other goods by Friday. All required cleaning was to be completed by September 11.Last December, two Floyd’s Lechon Cebu locations were ordered to close after AHS inspectors found several health violations and determined that more than 100 pigs had been cooked without a valid permit.Japanese Village317 10 Ave. S.W..The longtime Calgary restaurant Japanese Village temporarily closed after inspectors found widespread evidence of a cockroach infestation on January 29.Pest-monitoring glue boards contained what AHS described as an “abundance of cockroaches in all cycles of life.” Cockroach droppings, known as frass, were also observed on surfaces.Inspectors found multiple holes, gaps, and broken seams that could harbour pests. Tape had been used to cover some damaged surfaces.A staff member was also observed spraying the restaurant with a residential pesticide.Other violations included a dishwasher that was not properly sanitizing dishes, equipment and surfaces soiled with food debris, and improperly stored food.The advisory marked the first time Japanese Village had been shut down in at least two years.Other violations found in March 2024 had been corrected within a week.The restaurant was later inspected, cleared by AHS, and permitted to reopen.Kingdom Coffee75 Skyline Crescent N.E..Kingdom Coffee was cited after a mouse was discovered in a trap underneath a sink near packaged food hampers on April 10.During a follow-up inspection, two dead mice were found: one underneath a sink near the packaged food hampers and another under a sink where the shop’s T-shirts were made.AHS ordered the facility to consult a professional pest-control company and determine how mice were entering the building.The establishment was also instructed to seal all entry points and eliminate conditions that could allow pests to harbour or reproduce.During another inspection on June 3, AHS officials found “one mouse in the tin cat trap underneath the sink near the packaged food hampers.”AHS said, “The facility must be free from an infestation,” and Kingdom Coffee must “consult with a professional pest-control company to abate the issue [as well as] conduct an assessment with the pest-control operator to determine and seal all entry points.”National on 17th550 17 Avenue S.W..National on 17th was temporarily shut down on July 22 after inspectors discovered a German cockroach infestation throughout the restaurant and bar.“A cockroach nest with at least 12 live cockroaches was found in a gap under the bar countertop,” AHS officials said.“Live cockroaches in all cycles of life were found in, under, and around the two north glass washers in the bar. Live and dead cockroaches were observed on floors in the bar.”One of the bar’s two monitoring traps was water-damaged and no longer effective.AHS ordered the restaurant to hire a professional pest-control company, remove all cockroaches, and clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces.A follow-up inspection on July 28 continued to show significant evidence of an infestation.By August 4, AHS reported that the violations had been corrected and lifted the closure order.Pig & Duke Neighbourhood Pub and Eatery1312 12 Ave. S.W..Pig & Duke was forced to close on January 15, after inspectors found live and dead cockroaches throughout its kitchen and bar.Officials also discovered a cockroach nest underneath the bar till. Several glue boards and pest traps contained cockroaches at different stages of development.“Live and dead cockroaches were found throughout the kitchen and bar area. Observed a nest underneath the bar till and behind the power supply,” the report states.“Several glue boards and tin cat traps contained cockroaches of various life stages. The most recent pest-control record from November 2025 indicated more than 40 cockroaches were caught in the bar area.”Inspectors also documented unsanitary kitchen areas, holes in the walls, and food equipment contaminated with debris and cockroach droppings.The pub said it voluntarily closed to carry out pest-abatement work and renovations.According to AHS inspection records, it was the fifth time inspectors had identified problems at the establishment over the course of three years.Updates on January 29 and 30 showed that cockroaches had been found again on both occasions.Seafood City Supermarket3320 Sunridge Way N.E..This massive grocery hub, along with its internal food court vendors — Crispy Town, Grill City, Noodle Town, and Pinoy Street Food — was ordered closed by AHS on May 20 after an inspection confirmed significant pest activity throughout the market.“There was evidence of cockroaches in the facility. Live cockroaches were observed beside and below a steam table,” the official report stated.“Pest control monitoring glue boards in the hot food preparation areas contained an abundance of cockroaches of all cycles of life. Cockroach frass was noted on surfaces in the facility.”After the violations were corrected and the advisory was lifted on May 23, another inspection found two live cockroaches in Grill City and Noodle Town, as well as mouse droppings in the back warehouse area.The report also noted that an effective pest-control program was not in place and that several holes, gaps, and other areas of pest harbourage had been identified.Another follow-up inspection on July 30 found a live cockroach on the wall at the grill station and dead cockroaches behind a poster on a window in Grill City.AHS stated that the cockroaches and the poster were removed during the inspection, adding that another follow-up inspection would be required.Vern’s Pizza27–575 28 Street S.E..Vern’s Pizza, located in Albert Park/Radisson Heights, faced continued scrutiny throughout the summer after inspectors repeatedly found mice, mouse droppings, and ineffective pest-control measures.During a June 12 inspection, eight dead mice were found in the facility.“Six in the mouse trap, one in the front cupboard and one behind the grease trap,” the official report reads.“Mouse droppings were found in the front cupboards and back storage shelves.”Inspectors also discovered dead black flies on fly strips hanging above food-preparation areas.During a July 3 inspection, a live mouse jumped out of a trap and ran underneath a Pepsi cooler, and new mouse droppings were found in the dry storage area.On August 17, the owner told inspectors the restaurant was receiving monthly pest-control visits.However, the pest-control company reportedly said its first service at the restaurant had occurred only four days earlier, on August 13.The restaurant had undergone seven inspections since 2023, with none recorded as fully compliant, according to the supplied inspection information.Another mouse was observed running through the restaurant during an August 27 inspection, with droppings found inside a washroom cupboard and near the front cashier.The owner was warned that failure to address the continuing infestation would result in the restaurant’s closure.During a September 4 inspection, a dead mouse was found in a box near the back door.The pest-control technician was instructed to increase visits to once a week until the infestation was eliminated.Villages Pizza4117 4 Street N.W..Villages Pizza received a formal closure notice on June 17 after inspectors discovered mouse droppings underneath its dishwasher, along plumbing components, and near the back door and a shelving unit.AHS also found that pest-control reports were not available at the restaurant.The establishment was ordered to clean and sanitize all affected areas, introduce additional pest-control measures, and provide its three most recent pest-control reports to the public health inspector.AHS said food establishments must maintain written records of all pest-control measures and remain free of conditions that allow pests to harbour or breed.A follow-up report dated July 2 showed that the violations had been corrected and the closure order had been lifted.