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FROM DEAD MICE TO A LIVE GOAT: Ten Calgary food establishments flagged by AHS in 2026

Dead mice, cockroach nests, rodent droppings, repeated pest-control failures, non-compliance, and a live goat wandering around in a food area were among the problems uncovered by Alberta Health Services inspectors at Calgary food establishments in 2026.
Dead mice, cockroach nests, rodent droppings, repeated pest-control failures, non-compliance, and a live goat wandering around in a food area were among the problems uncovered by Alberta Health Services inspectors at Calgary food establishments in 2026.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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