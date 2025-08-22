FROM FARM FIELDS TO LEGISLATURE STEPS: Sean Feucht rallies supporters in Alberta

American Christian musician Sean Feucht’s free concert at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton on Friday night went off without a hitch, despite the massive controversy surrounding him and his cross-Canada Revive ‘25 tour.Feucht, known for his support of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement and Christian views, has faced multiple concert cancellations across Canada in recent weeks.Cities including Abbotsford, Halifax, Quebec City, West Kelowna, Winnipeg and Vaughan, among others, have denied permits for Feucht’s tour, citing security concerns and potential clashes between protesters and his supporters.According to CTV News, Alberta authorities said they took precautions for Friday’s event..Christian artist Sean Feucht’s Saskatoon concert proceeds amid protests, free-speech debate.A statement from Alberta Sheriffs said they would “take a lead role in identifying potential risks,” including increasing officer presence and engaging directly with organizers to ensure safety.Edmonton police were also aware of the possibility of unrest, noting that officers would be available to maintain public safety as they would with any large-scale gathering.Despite the security concerns, a large, peaceful crowd of over 1,000 gathered on the legislature grounds for Feucht’s performance.Local group Let Us Protest had rallied for people to gather at the legislature to “stand up for the 2SLGBTQ+ community” on Facebook, but protesters were in the vast minority Friday evening, with CTV News estimating their numbers to be between 50 and 100..Sean Feucht draws massive crowd at Manitoba concert.During the show, Feucht addressed previous cancellations across the country, framing them as resistance against Christian worship.“It’s not been easy…there’s been resistance…corrupt government officials. But there is a remnant Body of Christ that is wise,” he said during the concert.Feucht described part of the tour as the “farm tour,” saying that cancelled shows in Nova Scotia, Ottawa, New Brunswick, and Manitoba ended up in farm fields, providing an intimate, organic atmosphere..Another Sean Feucht worship concert cancelled as West Kelowna cites ‘safety concerns’.“It’s so prophetic, the season of the harvest is coming together,” Feucht said, emphasizing religious freedom and declaring that Canada “belongs to Jesus.”“This is very special to me because we've been doing this every night in Canada, but we've mostly been doing it in farmers’ fields, which is still fun,” he said.“But tonight, we get to do it in a governmental high place.”Feucht then went on to call out what he described as preferential treatment from event organizers and government officials for events such as drag queen story hour, framing his tour as a fight for religious liberty, the right to peacefully assemble, and standing up for Christian values.“We don’t war with anger and screaming. We war with communion and prayer,” he said.“We’ve met the worst of Canada on this trip, but we’ve also met the best.”