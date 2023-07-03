Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Michael Wernick, the former chief clerk of the federal public service, resigned abruptly in 2019 following the revelation of the cabinet's unsuccessful efforts to suppress a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
After leaving, Wernick joined a think tank associated with the Liberal party.
Canada 2020, a think tank based in Ottawa, said Wernick would join its advisory board. Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada governor, chairs the group.
“Nowhere in the world can match what Canada brings to the table,” Carney said.
“The extraordinary group of leaders on Canada 2020’s advisory board will help generate innovative ideas and spark debates about how to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a better future for all Canadians.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Wernick held the position of chief clerk of the Privy Council and secretary to the cabinet, earning an annual salary of $326,000.
However, Wernick resigned in 2019 before SNC-Lavalin admitted guilt on fraud charges in the Québec Provincial Court. As a result, the company was fined $280 million.
In his memoirs Governing Canada: A Guide to the Tradecraft of Politics, Wernick expressed his frustration with the constant scrutiny from the media and opposition MPs, who he believed were relentless in their efforts to uncover scandals.
“Someone on the other side is there ready to climb over the boards and punch you in the face,” wrote Wernick.
“Any whiff of it is very exciting and is likely to generate a frenzy. Don’t expect any benefit of the doubt or presumption of innocence.”
In his testimony before the Commons Justice committee in 2019, Wernick described Facebook and Twitter as a “vomitorium.” Additionally, he said he expected a potential assassination targeting a public office holder.
“I worry about the rising tide of incitements to violence, when people use terms like treason and traitor in open discourse,” testified Wernick.
“Those are the words that lead to assassination. I’m worried that somebody’s going to be shot in this country this year during the political campaign.”
“I worry about the reputations of honourable people who have served their country being besmirched and dragged through the market square,” said Wernick.
“I worry about the trolling from the vomitorium of social media entering the open media arena.”
Wernick requested that the Justice committee investigate alleged Facebook threats directed towards him, but the committee declined to pursue the matter.
Records subsequently showed Wernick received eight messages from Facebook users who called him a “loser” who “should be fired,” “a spineless puppet” and an “overpaid Liberal bozo.”
“Stop making a national fool of yourself,” read one Facebook message.
“Michael, you are dirty,” said another.
“The government’s spin game is obvious to even the most dedicated Liberal voters.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Liberal grift just keeps going and going, and when scandal and corruption by the liberal grifters is uncovered, well it’s everyone else’s fault.
Wernick's book outlines "...............constant scrutiny from the media and opposition MPs, who he believed were relentless in their efforts to uncover scandals."
He fails to mention that a Lib regime scandal was found at every corner and under every rock. Why would they(we) stop looking?
AND, if it were ever taken to the level of a politician being exterminated, it would be from their very own escalating mis-actions against the masses of the nation. No surprise.
If politicians behaved ethically, this rot wouldn't exist. If the PC party was governing and Liberals were the opposition, the Liberal would also be tossing tomatoes. Canadians are sick and tired of the scandals and mismanagement of our country, especially on our tax dollars.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.