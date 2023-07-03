Michael Wernick

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

Michael Wernick, the former chief clerk of the federal public service, resigned abruptly in 2019 following the revelation of the cabinet's unsuccessful efforts to suppress a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. 

After leaving, Wernick joined a think tank associated with the Liberal party.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Liberal grift just keeps going and going, and when scandal and corruption by the liberal grifters is uncovered, well it’s everyone else’s fault.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Wernick's book outlines "...............constant scrutiny from the media and opposition MPs, who he believed were relentless in their efforts to uncover scandals."

He fails to mention that a Lib regime scandal was found at every corner and under every rock. Why would they(we) stop looking?

AND, if it were ever taken to the level of a politician being exterminated, it would be from their very own escalating mis-actions against the masses of the nation. No surprise.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

If politicians behaved ethically, this rot wouldn't exist. If the PC party was governing and Liberals were the opposition, the Liberal would also be tossing tomatoes. Canadians are sick and tired of the scandals and mismanagement of our country, especially on our tax dollars.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.