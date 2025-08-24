From trade barriers to constitutional freedoms, CSFN explores Western Canada’s role

The Canada Strong and Free Network will be hosting its annual Calgary conference at the Westin Calgary Airport Hotel, where business leaders, policymakers, and legal minds will be examining Western Canada’s role within the federation.Running Sept. 5–6, the event’s theme is “The West’s Place in Canada,” and it will focus on how economic strengths, cultural identity, and political priorities shape both regional and national debates.The discussions taking place will centre on resource development, interprovincial trade, and strategies for amplifying Western voices in federal policymaking.“These topics were chosen as they speak to the unique challenges and aspirations of Western Canada within the Canadian federation,” said Adam Bolek, President and CEO of CSFN.“We’ve brought together an exciting line-up of panels and speakers for the event this year, and we look forward to a constructive exchange of ideas and debate about the economic drivers, cultural nuances, and political priorities for Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia.”On Sept. 6, proceedings will be kicked off by Bolek and CSFN Chair Michael Binnion, followed by a recently announced special keynote from Jamil Jivani, Conservative MP for Bowmanville–Oshawa North, moderated by Derek Fildebrandt, CEO of the Western Standard on the topic of “Next Generation Conservatism.” .Western Canada will be front and centre at CSFN Calgary conference this September.This year’s featured panels happening that day are:Guardrails of Liberty: Constitutional Protections in a Changing CanadaExperts will be exploring the legal framework safeguarding freedoms such as expression, conscience, privacy, and bodily autonomy. This conversation will cover pivotal court decisions, upcoming legal battles, and provide a critical look at Alberta’s unique legal and political framework and environment.According to CSFN, “In a time of rapidly shifting political, social, and legal landscapes, understanding the constitutional foundations that safeguard personal freedom and autonomy has never been more critical.”The speakers will be lawyers Derek From (Warnock & Associates) and Keith Wilson (Wilson Law), with the panel moderator being Joanna Baron of the Constitutional Foundation.Shutting the Gate: Alberta’s Fight Against Smuggling and Illegal TradeWith Alberta facing unique border challenges, this panel is set to tackle how the province balances economic openness with security.“The panelists will explore the complex challenges of border protection in Alberta’s unique context, from vast rural entry points to high-traffic commercial routes,” CSFN said.The speakers are former Alberta Minister of Justice Doug Schweitzer and security expert Danny Fournier (Manager of Illicit Trade and Prevention at Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.). The discussion will be moderated by journalist Sam Cooper (The Bureau).Trapped in the Trade Maze: Breaking Alberta’s Interprovincial BarriersAlberta’s economy thrives on its ability to move goods, services, and resources across Canada, but for a province without direct access to tidewater, the path to market is often anything but straightforward. Despite being part of a unified country, businesses in the province often struggle with interprovincial regulatory and logistical obstacles to trade.“With Alberta’s agriculture, energy, and manufacturing sectors all dependent on seamless trade routes, panelists will discuss the most effective ways to reduce internal barriers, from harmonizing standards and licensing to investing in critical infrastructure,” CSFN said.This panel will highlight ways to dismantle barriers, strengthen Alberta’s market position, and push for a more open Canadian economy.Speakers include Marco Navarro-Genie (Frontier Centre), Damien Kurek (former MP, Battle River–Crowfoot), and Carlo Dade (University of Calgary, New North America Initiative). The moderator will be Bernie Morton (Canada West Foundation).For more information and to purchase tickets visit here.