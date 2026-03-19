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Fuel cap held by sandwich bag and charging cable highlights Burnaby truck crackdown

Fuel cap held by sandwich bag and charging cable highlights Burnaby truck crackdown
Fuel cap held by sandwich bag and charging cable highlights Burnaby truck crackdownCourtesy RCMP
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Burnaby
Trucks

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