Fuel cap held by sandwich bag and charging cable highlights Burnaby truck crackdown

A Lower Mainland commercial truck inspection uncovered a jaw-dropping array of safety violations, including a fuel cap secured with a sandwich bag and a charging cable.On February 25, the Lower Mainland Commercial Vehicle Enforcement group conducted 67 inspections on Marine Way near Roseberry Ave. in South Burnaby. Inspectors placed 35 commercial vehicles out of service, identified 172 violations, and issued 117 violation tickets.Among the most shocking infractions: a fuel tank held in place by two non-rated straps — one damaged and the other being cut by broken fuel tank housing — a defective steering mechanism, inoperative trailer emergency brakes, and bent axles from repeated overloading.All of these violations, and more, were found on a single dump truck pulling a flat-deck trailer with a bobcat. The driver received six violation tickets totalling $1,215 in fines, while the truck and trailer licence plates were seized. Both vehicles were towed and ordered to a designated inspection facility.“There are many professional drivers and companies that follow road safety laws. This is clearly not one of them,” said Cst. Kevin Connolly, Burnaby RCMP’s Designated Commercial Vehicle Inspector. “It is a good example of why we do these inspections.”The operation involved 10 agencies, including the Vancouver Police Department CVU, Delta Police Department CVU, New Westminster Police Department CVU, Coquitlam RCMP, Integrated Road Safety Unit, Coquitlam and Langley bylaw units, Burnaby Bylaws, and the Passenger Transportation Branch.