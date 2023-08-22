Fukushima Daiichi

The Fukushima I Nuclear Power Plant after the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami.

 Courtesy DigitalGlobe/Wikimedia Commons

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will begin putting treated, diluted wastewater into the Pacific Ocean as early as Thursday. 

“The government will take responsibility until the disposal of ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System)-treated water is completed, even if it takes several decades,” Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Thank God Trudeau ensured there are no plastic straws in the ocean. That will help, I'm sure.

