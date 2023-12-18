FULL CIRCLE: Calgary's ring road finally completed

The Calgary Ring Road is set to open to the public on Tuesday, several months ahead of the original schedule. The completion of this massive infrastructure undertaking, one of the largest in Calgary's history, is expected to have far-reaching impacts on both local residents and the broader economic landscape.The 101-kilometre free-flowing Calgary Ring Road boasts an impressive network of 197 new bridges and 48 interchanges. "Calgary’s ring road is a project that has been decades in the making, and its completion is a real cause for celebration. With this final section completed, travelling just got a little easier for families and for workers," said Premier Danielle Smith. "This will not only benefit Calgarians and residents in the metro region; it will provide a boost to our economy, as goods can be transported more easily across our province."The construction of the entire ring road project began in 1999 under former premier Ralph Klein. However, discussions about a ring road around the City of Calgary date back to the 1950s. Under former premier Peter Lougheed in the late 1970s, high-level planning and land acquisition began, setting the stage for the ambitious project.Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors, Devin Dreeshen, acknowledged the efforts of past leaders."The final section of the Calgary Ring Road is now complete and I’d like to acknowledge the work done by former premiers and transportation ministers and their vision to build Alberta. I’m proud to announce the final section was completed on budget and months ahead of schedule," he said.The opening of the ring road is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on heavily travelled roads such as Deerfoot Tr. 16 Ave. North, Glenmore Tr., and Sarcee Tr., offering new travel options for Calgarians. For commercial carriers, the ring road provides an efficient bypass route, saving time and money for the delivery and shipment of goods and services.Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of the City of Calgary, emphasized the positive impact on the local economy, stating, "The ring road investment generated thousands of local jobs and will now play an integral role in keeping Calgarians and the economy moving. This important transportation link will ease congestion on city routes and greatly improve connectivity and access for businesses transporting goods."The ring road, a critical component of growing economic corridors in Alberta and Western Canada, connects the Trans-Canada Hwy. to the east and west, and the Queen Elizabeth II Hwy. to the north and Hwy. 2 south. It is also part of the CANAMEX corridor, linking Alberta to the highway network in the US and Mexico.The ring road spans 1,304 km when stretched into a single lane.Other sections of the road opened in 2009, 2013, 2020 and 2023, with the West Calgary Ring Road serving as the final piece of this extensive project.