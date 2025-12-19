Full Epstein files will not be released by midnight deadline despite legislation

US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has confirmed the US Department of Justice (DOJ) will not be releasing all of the files it has on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, defying legislation that was signed into law by President Donald Trump.Blanche told Fox News that the DOJ would “release several hundred thousand documents” on Friday, with more to follow over the next couple of weeks.“I expect several hundred thousand more,” he said.He attributed the missed deadline to the immense work of redacting some identifying details of the late, disgraced financier’s victims.“President Trump signed that law 30 days ago,” Blanche said.“And we have been working tirelessly since that day to make sure that we get every single document that we have within the Department of Justice, review it, and get it to the American public."There are a lot of eyes looking at these, and we want to make sure that when we do produce the materials, we are protecting every single victim.”.US House Oversight Committee releases new Epstein images, including photos with Noam Chomsky and Bill Gates.The law passed by Congress requires the public release, by Dec. 19, of all unclassified DOJ records — including those from the FBI and US Attorneys’ Offices — related to Epstein and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.Anticipation about what those files will reveal has gone into overdrive, as they have been the subject of conspiracy theories and speculation about Epstein’s friendships with Trump and former President Bill Clinton, among many other prominent public figures.On Thursday, Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee released 68 new images from Epstein’s estate, which included diagrams of building plans, photographs of Epstein with several high-profile individuals such as Noam Chomsky and Bill Gates, and passports and identity documents from around the world.Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer bashed Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for the delayed release in a statement on Friday..“The law Congress passed and President Trump signed was clear as can be — the Trump administration had 30 days to release all the Epstein files, not just some,” Schumer said."Failing to do so is breaking the law. This just shows the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, and Pam Bondi are hellbent on hiding the truth. Senate Democrats are working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts to assess what documents are being withheld and what is being covered up by Pam Bondi.“We will not stop until the whole truth comes out. People want the truth and continue to demand the immediate release of all the Epstein files. This is nothing more than a cover-up to protect Donald Trump from his ugly past.”