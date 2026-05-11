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'FUNDAMENTALLY FLAWED ETHICS': Professors who created MAiD training curriculum criticize it

Professors involved in creating CAMAP's MAiD curriculum for medical professionals administering MAiD are questioning the lack of ethics supporting the killing of those who are not on death's door but wish to die because of their social vulnerabilities.
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