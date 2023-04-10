An Ontario funeral home director told the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) on COVID-19 that she saw new and disturbing patterns in people’s deaths and bodies during the pandemic.
Laura Jeffrey, a funeral home director of 27 years, testified to the NCI in Toronto. She did not name her facility in testimony but said it had 600 deceased persons a year and embalmed 170. She said the pandemic brought no more deaths than usual, and the few COVID-19 deaths she encountered were from nursing homes.
“The second lockdown was [a] problem…The escalation of suicides and drug overdoses was obvious,” Jeffrey said.
“For nine weeks, there was middle-aged women that were settled in their lives, mostly, who didn't want to stay on earth anymore. So they died by their choice and their hand. So, they had children, they had spouses, they had homes, but the second one was too much for them. We’d get them. It was awful. Each week one person would do that for no reason.”
Even after the lockdown ended, people seemed to let themselves go and not maintain their appearance. The dead were taken in with loose fitting clothes with food stains on them, and deceased women had nails that were cracked and highlights not maintained.
“This was sort of a consistent thing you would see. I think people just got tired,” she said.
After introducing the vaccine, Jeffrey noticed many people above the age of 60 had a tiny band-aid on their shoulders. Also, her body removal staff slept better because sudden deaths now happened during waking hours instead of in the middle of the night.
“It was horrifying. There was [an] escalation of middle-aged people's deaths, which was just [an] average Canadian, came home from work, had dinner with the family and died suddenly at home,” Jeffrey said.
“It was a lengthy period of time, like many weeks, where [this happened] … I'm like ‘this should be investigated because it's an unusual, unexpected death.’ But no, it wasn't investigated. It was almost like they dialled them in and brought the person into our care at the care home and then didn't worry about them.”
Jeffrey could recall one 47-year-old man who was “healthy, strong, fit, tall” whose death was investigated and it was due to a blood clot. Asked if she had seen that before, she said “Heavens no. No, no, too healthy. Not healthy people.”
Jeffrey said that in January of 2021, she encountered an anomaly in the “return,” which would come out of the carotid artery when it was cut to replace blood with embalming fluid. She began to see a more “viscous return” with more “stickiness,” which she likened to “dirty blood” in “every single person.”
“It was thicker, darker, and then I started seeing the return blood would have little tiny pieces of [a] clot in it sticking to the embalming table … This is weird,” Jeffrey recalled.
“There was, like, a rainbow slick, right? Remember in the eighties, they had those rainbow slick dresses? You will see that on a lot of occasions, which is really weird.”
Jeffrey said things got stranger “five months after the release of the gene therapy," which is what she called the vaccine. Although she had seen the “sludging” of “macro-clots,” she began to remove solid blockages.
“The first time I saw it, I thought it was a parasite. We have something called drainage forceps …I use that to pull anything out of the way on the venous side of the body, so where you’re draining the return. I was having trouble. I couldn’t understand, right? And I pulled it out,” she said.
“I see something that I thought was a tapeworm, which was weird, because tapeworms shouldn't be in a circulatory system, right? It was three or four inches long, which was a small one, but it was a long one for me because I had never seen this before. This was a whole new anomaly.”
Asked how often she saw this, Jeffrey said “it just kept happening with everybody.”
Over time, the blockages she witnessed got “longer and longer” like “spaghetti” and then formed an “integrated jelly” at the end. She called them “white fibre masses” and provided the inquiry with photo samples.
“The ends of those fibre masses are quite small. They're tiny, tiny. And that's because there are branches going into very tiny vessels in the human body,” she said.
The examiner asked Jeffrey where the masses would appear.
“Everywhere, everywhere….I had to change how I embalmed because of these…Normally where it would take a couple of hours. We’re now taking three or four hours. And we’re doing a lot more work than most,” Jeffrey said.
“It was wrong. It was absolutely horrific. I don't think I can do what I did for a year anymore because it has affected me. So, I can do my work, but not at that level ever again. Never. Because I don't need the aggravation that causes me. It's not nice.”
Autopsies became fewer when they should have been more frequent, Jeffries said. She wonders if coroners and other medical professionals felt pressure to conform and were stripped of any “intellectual thought process or investigation” to look at anomalies.
“The concept was autopsies are dangerous because there's a virus is going to kill everybody. Right? So we have to not worry about these things. We'll do them if we absolutely have to. But they just didn't do them,” Jeffrey said.
“If you see an anomaly in a pattern, whose job is it to call that out? Because it's not my job. It's someone that's got a much higher pay grade and much more power than I would. I'm just an embalmer. Why am I here? There should be other people here.”
Before 2021, Jeffrey’s funeral home would receive three to five babies in gestation from miscarriages, as a social worker would help the mother grieve and entrust the fetus to the funeral home. However, that stopped for two years and only recently began again.
“In a smaller town where they don't have a social worker, that liaison between the family and the funeral home, there was an escalation of small babies going through that funeral home for a period of time,” Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey submitted her email to the inquiry concernedfds@gmail.com to invite other embalmers to share their observations with her.
“There's an awful lot of people in my profession that are also saying the same things…They certainly won't go public like this, but that's what they're telling me.”
CLICK HERE to hear Jeffrey’s 43-minute testimony.
(8) comments
John O’Looney, a funeral director in the United Kingdom, has been interviewed numerous times in a number of alternate news sites & he has had very similar observations about the COVID-19 injections.
Drs. like Dr. Hoffe of Litton was saying this back in May 2021 . . . but was removed from his position by the Inept Dr. Henry & the BC Health tyrants.
Canada is once again Bringing up the REAR . . . this should have been front & center TWO Years ago . . . 1000s of lives would have been saved from the Killer VAX!
The biggest crime against humanity in history has taken place with the coercion of these deadly for profit poisonous injections
It’s absolutely monstrous
The corruption and evil of our politicians and “health officials” is fathomless
All protected by an infinitely corrupt and bought off media
Our institutions have been taken over by evil
The National Citizens Inquiry is bringing these important testimonies out into the open for everyone to hear and see. Thank you for covering this important work
[thumbup]
"Died Suddenly" shows much of this. We need accountability.
This lady is very brave. I suspect she is going to be attacked in some way by the medical establishment.
The most obvious evidence is when she explains, I started seeing lots of dead people who had band-aids on their shoulders - most people take those things off within a day of or sooner of a shot - these were vaccine deaths.
