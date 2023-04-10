Laura Jeffrey funeral director NCI fiber masses
Image courtesy of National Citizens Inquiry

An Ontario funeral home director told the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) on COVID-19 that she saw new and disturbing patterns in people’s deaths and bodies during the pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccine

Laura Jeffrey, a funeral home director of 27 years, testified to the NCI in Toronto. She did not name her facility in testimony but said it had 600 deceased persons a year and embalmed 170. She said the pandemic brought no more deaths than usual, and the few COVID-19 deaths she encountered were from nursing homes.

vaccine vials

Vaccine vials

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(8) comments

Jonathan Dixon
Jonathan Dixon

John O’Looney, a funeral director in the United Kingdom, has been interviewed numerous times in a number of alternate news sites & he has had very similar observations about the COVID-19 injections.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Drs. like Dr. Hoffe of Litton was saying this back in May 2021 . . . but was removed from his position by the Inept Dr. Henry & the BC Health tyrants.

Canada is once again Bringing up the REAR . . . this should have been front & center TWO Years ago . . . 1000s of lives would have been saved from the Killer VAX!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The biggest crime against humanity in history has taken place with the coercion of these deadly for profit poisonous injections

It’s absolutely monstrous

The corruption and evil of our politicians and “health officials” is fathomless

All protected by an infinitely corrupt and bought off media

Our institutions have been taken over by evil

guest529
guest529

The National Citizens Inquiry is bringing these important testimonies out into the open for everyone to hear and see. Thank you for covering this important work

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup]

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

"Died Suddenly" shows much of this. We need accountability.

Free Canada
Free Canada

This lady is very brave. I suspect she is going to be attacked in some way by the medical establishment.

JPB
JPB

The most obvious evidence is when she explains, I started seeing lots of dead people who had band-aids on their shoulders - most people take those things off within a day of or sooner of a shot - these were vaccine deaths.

