Furious Putin vows revenge, links Moscow terror attack that killed dozens to Ukraine

An angry Russian President Valdimir Putin vowed to destroy anyone who helped the four terrorists who slaughtered at least 133 people in a Friday night attack at a Moscow concert hall.At least three children were amongst the dead, with more than a 100 injured. Sixty people remain in hospital in serious condition.He said the four attackers had been arrested and alleged were trying to make their way to Ukraine."Based on preliminary information, a window for crossing the border was prepared for them by the Ukrainian side," Putin said in a nationally-broadcast address.Ukrainian offcials called those allegation "absurd.""The criminals were cold-blooded and purposefully going to kill, shoot our citizens and our children at point-blank range. They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," said Putin."Whoever they are, whoever is guiding them. I repeat: we will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists. ""The main thing now is to prevent those who are behind this bloodbath from committing a new crime." ISIS has claimed responsibility and 11 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.The BBC reported new details — published via IS group accounts on messaging app Telegram — say four attackers were involved and includes a picture claiming to show the four assailants, all masked. Western governments had tried to warn Moscow their intelligence services had picked up information that a terrorist attack was imminent. Western embassies warned their citizens not to go to concert halls or other crowed areas.It was a warning Putin appeared to ignore."Recent provocative statements by a number of official Westerns structures about the possibility of terrorist attacks in Russia... resembles outright blackmail and an intention to intimidate and destabilise our society," he said..US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has issued a statement saying the United States “strongly condemns yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack in Moscow.".The Crocus concert hall, with a seating capacity of 6,200 was about to host a sold out rock concert.Putin has declared Saturday as a national day of mourning in Russia.