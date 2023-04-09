In the first episode, teenagers were asked to show where they thought pubic hair could grow on a mannequin.
Following a discussion about the benefits of pubic hair, the children met four adult strangers who stripped off in front of them. Each adult explained their battles with body positivity, with one child being reduced to tears.
The initial broadcast prompted thousands to flock to social media to air their complaints.
“Absolutely sickening show concept to have adults stripping in front of kids. It should be illegal,” wrote Oli London in response to Channel 4.
British comedian Andrew Lawrence described the video as “a job creation scheme for nonces [pedophiles]” adding the program “flagrantly normalizes child abuse.”
However, some defended the show, with one person on Twitter claiming “everyone, but particularly young people, benefits from knowing the range of ‘normality’ when it comes to bodies.”
Later in the six-episode series, teenagers will meet two transgender men — both fully naked — at different stages of their transition.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(4) comments
What the ***k!!!
The gates of h**l have opened up over England. What a messed up country kind of like our own.
I wonder if Mommy and Daddy are proud of these 4 Pronoun Persons. What a way to get your jollies - by abusing children at the expense of the children.
Once upon a time, this would have been called soft p*rn.
I truly don't see how this type of tv program could spark 'body positivity' immaging in young people.
A particular range of body images will appeal to any given individual. This type of broadcast is likely to make things worse, especially for people who will never be able to achieve their ideal image due to genetic/environmental realities.
Far better that we promote individual self-esteem/hard work in our youth, rather soft p*rn.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.