Fury for Nike furry ad

A Nike campaign has people going... wild.A nonbinary furry is the new star of a Nike campaign — called the Gaming Division — a collaboration with Martine Rose.As reported by the Daily Mail, the campaign was launched in late October.Nike described the new ad as featuring gaming-style "characters" which are "heroes of the modern arena" with "creative energy."All to say, they included Dominique McLean, a 27-year-old professional esports player, who has a furry persona — a gaming alias Sonic Fox. .McLean is one of the highest-paid esports players in the world, his earnings exceeding $800,000 from his gaming winnings.McLean professes to be a nonbinary furry, and is also gay.He usually plays while wearing his blue-and-white fox suit with a Sonic the Hedgehog-looking head."Gaming is a new lens into how we view sport and I want to help expand that lens," stated Rose in a statement to the Daily Mail. .However, the ad did not depict McLean wearing the mask but instead featured him with wolf-like features in what can be assumed were prosthetics. On the controversy surrounding furries, McLean wrote, "The world is full of uneducated people, and if people want to try and dunk on my fandom or others for stereotypical reasons, then why should I give them the time of day to even think about what they are saying?""It genuinely does not matter to me."