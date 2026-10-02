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G7 leaders agree to release 100 million barrels of oil as diesel prices soar

G7 leaders have agreed to release 100 million barrels of oil over four months, with substantial amounts of diesel to be released within the first 20 days as soaring fuel prices continue to put pressure on businesses and households.
G7 leaders have agreed to release 100 million barrels of oil over four months, with substantial amounts of diesel to be released within the first 20 days as soaring fuel prices continue to put pressure on businesses and households.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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