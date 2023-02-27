Tulsi Gabbard, the former US Democrat Party congresswomen from Hawaii, and former presidential candidate, who last fall dramatically denounced the Democrats when she left the party, put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in her crosshairs, calling him out for his hypocrisy.
Speaking on The Risen on Hill TV, Gabbard said, “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada has yet again very recently shown just how anti freedom and anti-democracy he actually is.”
Gabbard was responding to a Trudeau comment to the media about protests.
“We have a robust functioning democracy and protests, public protests, are an important part of making sure we're getting messages out there and Canadians are getting messages out there and highlighting how they feel about various issues but using protests to demand changes to public policy is something that that I think is worrisome,” said Trudeau.
“So here we have the Prime Minister of Canada saying that, yes we have a highly functioning democracy and people's voices, the Canadian people's voices, should be heard and they have the right and freedom to protest, however, those protests that are used to demand change in government policy then no that shouldn't be allowed.”
“Just in that statement in and of itself you have to wonder how this guy doesn't see the hypocrisy in his singular phrase the freedom of speech.”
Last week on the Jesse Waters’ show, Primetime, on Fox News, Gabbard turned her sights on the Biden administration,’s hiring practices, saying their “core principals” and focus on diversity are comparable to Nazism and Adolf Hitler.
“They’re proud to be judging people, hiring people, selecting people based on race, and let’s be clear how serious of a problem this is,” she said. “It’s based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes, and where do we see that connection?”
Gabbard was reacting to White House press secretary, Karin Jean-Pierre, announcing the cabinet is now a majority people of colour for the first time in history.
Gabbard said last fall the Democrats’ “agenda of identity politics” is one of the main reasons she left the party,
“What we're seeing here is their philosophy of identity politics and this is one of the main reasons why I left the Democratic Party because you're seeing how their agenda is directly undermining the traditional democratic values that were expressed so beautifully and clearly by Dr. Martin Luther King that we should judge each other not based on the coloor of our skin but based on our character,” said Gabbard.
“It's example after example that they're proud to be judging people, hiring people, selecting people based on race, which is based on genetics, based on your blood, your genes and these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler.”
Gabbard said leaders should select staff “based on their character, how committed they are to the constitution and the capabilities that they bring to actually do the job that they're hired to do, putting service above any selfish interests, actually waking up every day saying how can I best serve the American people who I'm charged to serve in whatever job it may be.”
“The American people deserve to know that those in positions of power and leadership are putting their interests first regardless of race or gender or religion or politics or anything else that's the responsibility of our leaders.”
