Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard

 Courtesy Wikicommons

Tulsi Gabbard, the former US Democrat Party congresswomen from Hawaii, and former presidential candidate, who last fall dramatically denounced the Democrats when she left the party, put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in her crosshairs, calling him out for his hypocrisy.

Speaking on The Risen on Hill TV, Gabbard said, “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada has yet again very recently shown just how anti freedom and anti-democracy he actually is.”

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.