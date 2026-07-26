Gaming industry urges MPs to reject sports betting advertising restrictions

Canada's gaming industry is urging MPs to reject legislation that would pave the way for tighter restrictions on sports betting advertisements, arguing the proposed rules could drive consumers toward unregulated gambling websites instead of licensed operators.Blacklock's Reporter says that in a submission to the House of Commons heritage committee, the Canadian Gaming Association opposed Bill S-211, legislation that would require the federal government to develop a national framework to regulate sports betting advertising.The Senate passed the bill on Oct. 21, and it received second reading in the House of Commons on April 22."Restricting gambling advertising is unlikely to prevent people from betting," the association wrote. "Instead such measures may reduce awareness of safe, regulated and accountable operators."If enacted, Bill S-211 would require Ottawa to identify measures to regulate sports betting advertising with the goal of limiting its use across Canada.The gaming industry argued comparisons between gambling advertising and restrictions on alcohol or cannabis marketing are misplaced because consumers can easily access offshore gambling websites."Unlike alcohol and cannabis, online gambling platforms both regulated and unregulated are readily accessible with just a few clicks," the association said. "In this environment, advertising plays an important role in directing consumers toward regulated operators that are subject to stringent oversight."The submission did not disclose how much the industry spends on advertising.Calls for tighter controls have grown since Parliament legalized single-event sports betting in 2021 by repealing a 129-year prohibition. The legislation legalized the activity but imposed no national limits on advertising, resulting in a surge of commercials during televised sporting events and other broadcasts.Health Minister Marjorie Michel has signalled the federal government is examining whether further restrictions are warranted.Speaking during Senate question period on March 25, Michel said her department is reviewing how other countries regulate gambling advertising."I am asking my department to look around the world," Michel said. "What is being done in like-minded countries? Who is going faster than we are? What achievements do they have?".Sen. Percy Downe pointed to countries such as Belgium and Italy, which have imposed sweeping bans on sports betting advertisements across television, radio, online platforms, billboards and sports sponsorships."There is all kinds of research," Downe said. "I am not sure why you're waiting. We currently ban cigarette ads because they're harmful to Canadians' health."He pressed Michel on why Ottawa would not immediately prohibit sports betting advertisements for similar public health reasons.Michel acknowledged gambling addiction can contribute to serious mental health consequences."I am telling you, yes, we see the suicide rates, but there are multiple factors," she said. "This is one of them for sure, but it's multiple factors."Ontario Sen. Marty Deacon, who sponsored Bill S-211, said the rapid growth in gambling advertising since legalization risks creating a new generation of problem gamblers."It is foolish to gamble with the health and well-being of Canadians when we already know what the outcome will be," Deacon previously told the Senate. "It makes absolutely no sense to wait for these problems to arise and then react to them at which point tens of thousands of Canadians' lives will have been devastated through problem gambling."