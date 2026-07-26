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Gaming industry urges MPs to reject sports betting advertising restrictions

Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.
Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
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Cdnpoli
Sports Betting
Sen. Marty Deacon
Sen. Percy Downe
Marjorie Michel
Canadian Gaming Association
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Western Standard
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