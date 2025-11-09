Gaming lobby says federal oversight of sports betting ads unnecessary

The Canadian Gaming Association is warning that federal regulation of sports betting advertising is unnecessary, arguing that children are not watching television and existing provincial rules are sufficient.Blacklock's Reporter says the group made its case in a submission to the Senate social affairs committee as Bill S-211, which would create a national framework for regulating sports betting ads, awaits consideration in the House of Commons. The bill passed the Senate unanimously on October 21.“Kids aren’t watching television,” the association wrote, citing Numeris data showing hockey viewership for under-18s has dropped 45% since 2020. The lobby argued that advertising regulation should remain a provincial responsibility. Ontario currently allows single-event sports betting by private operators, with Alberta expected to follow, while other provinces limit betting to government-run lotteries..Sen. Mary Deacon (Ont.), who sponsored the bill, said federal oversight is needed because Ontario-based betting ads are broadcast nationwide, reaching Canadians from coast to coast. “The ads we see permeating every phone and television screen across the country are all from Ontario,” she said. Deacon noted the bill would not outright ban ads but would give cabinet authority to regulate them.Sen. Leo Housakos (Que.), leader of the opposition in the Senate, said gambling ads are now so pervasive that Canadians cannot watch major sporting events without being exposed. He urged the Commons to quickly pass the bill so Canadians can follow their teams in a “safer, ad-responsible broadcasting environment.”The Canadian Gaming Association maintained that imposing a national framework would duplicate provincial efforts, undermine local consumer protections, and is therefore unnecessary.