Two statues of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi were vandalized in Canada, with one incident prompting a police investigation.
Statues in Hamilton, ON and Burnaby, BC were targeted, although it's not known whether the same group is responsible for both crimes.
In Ontario, the Gandhi statue was vandalized with the words “rapist” and “Khalistan” —a reference to a separatist movement in the Punjab region — on the morning of March 23, 2023.
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Canada's Ontario was defaced with pro-Khalistani graffiti the six-foot-tall bronze statue, gifted by the Indian government, was vandalised in the early hours of Thursday near the City Hall in Hamilton city of Ontario. pic.twitter.com/U4N4Q1MDcs
Four days later, a separate statue at the Simon Fraser University was also damaged with the head removed in what police described as a “deliberate act of vandalism.”
In a statement, the university said: “SFU is aware of vandalism that has significantly damaged a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi located on SFU’s Burnaby campus. We are deeply disappointed that someone would do such an act. Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
“SFU Campus Public Safety is supporting the RCMP with their investigation. We recognize that this incident is upsetting to members of the university community. Support and services are available to those that need them.”
“The damaged sculpture has been removed and SFU Galleries will assess and determine next steps.”
Burnaby RCMP has since launched an investigation into the incident after they were first contacted around 8.30 pm on March 27, 2023.
Police are appealing for information — with officers canvassing for witnesses and video — although the exact time the vandalism took place remains unknown. It’s believed a power tool was likely used.
BREAKING: Mahatma Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University, Burnaby campus in Canada, vandalised by unknown hooligans.Just days ago another statue of Mahatma Gandhi was targeted in Ontario. pic.twitter.com/uBbwwtnHzI
“Burnaby RCMP is aware that Gandhi statues have been damaged in other areas of Canada in the past. Police are looking at all aspects of this incident, including the possible motivation,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP. “We are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, quoting file number 23-10216.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
