Gangster acquitted in 2020 hookah lounge murder case killed in Calgary shooting

Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) Homicide Unit has identified a man with a well-documented criminal history in the courts as the victim of a fatal shooting in Ogden early Wednesday morning.The deceased — 32-year-old Feysal Osman Abdul-Aziz — had previously been charged — but later acquitted — of second-degree murder in connection with a September 2020 shooting death outside a southeast Calgary hookah lounge.At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called for reports of gunshots in the 7000 block of 20 Street S.E. Upon arrival, police found Abdul-Aziz dead outside his vehicle.At around 1:20 a.m., members of the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service reported seeing a blue Nissan Sentra driving aggressively before turning southbound near the Elbow River bridge onto Weaselhead Rd.When police attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled. The vehicle eventually came to a halt near Buffalo Run Blvd., where four men fled on foot.Calgary police, with assistance from Tsuut’ina police, arrested three of the four suspects — one near Buffalo Run Blvd. and two more several hours later in the southwest community of Palliser.CPS believes the fourth suspect crossed the Stoney Trail pedestrian bridge into Woodbine and may have travelled into the areas of Oakridge, Cedarbrae or Palliser.The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and wearing dark clothing and shoes.Police say he may have approached residents after 1:20 a.m. seeking help or a ride.CPS is urging anyone who encountered the man or has relevant video footage to come forward..Man charged in Calgary murder after allegedly deliberately running over victim at southeast lounge.One of the detained individuals has since been released, while two others remain in custody on unrelated warrants. None of the three are residents of the Tsuut’ina Nation.A burned-out vehicle was later found west of Weaselhead Road on the Tsuut’ina reserve, and investigators are working to determine whether it is connected to the shooting.“This is a targeted incident that is believed to have connections to organized crime,” Inspector Darren Smith of the CPS Major Crimes Section said in an official release.“While homicides have decreased compared to previous years, we fully understand the deep impact violence has on the community, even if there is no current or active risk to the public at this time.”Abdul-Aziz came to public attention in 2020 after being charged — alongside another man — with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Abdurahman Indiris outside the Portico Hookah Lounge.Although later acquitted, the court heard that after Indiris had been shot twice and collapsed, Abdul-Aziz approached him and kicked him in the head “in a soccer-style manner.”At the time, presiding justice Paul Jeffrey condemned the behaviour as reprehensible but ruled it did not constitute aiding or abetting the shooter.This marks Calgary’s 14th homicide of 2025.Police are continuing to investigate Wednesday’s shooting and are asking the public for assistance in locating the fourth suspect.