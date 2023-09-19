Gas station

Statistics Canada reported that Canada's yearly inflation rate increased to 4.0% in August, up from 3.3% in July. 

This jump was primarily due to higher gasoline prices and two out of the three core inflation measures also increased.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

spell check ...........Why is it, they only include the rise in fuel when the BoC wants to raise interest rates?

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Why kismet they only include fuel in the inflation calls when the BoC is intent on raising the interest rate?

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Of course. The Carbon tax (along with others) directly increases the price of gasoline, and diesel for trucks. Which increases the price of anything that has to be transported by highway. Which is a big surprise to these "experts". Then they will be "forced" to increase the interest rates to bring down this "inflation" in prices for stuff like---oh, I dont know---maybe groceries??? Morons.

