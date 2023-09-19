Statistics Canada reported that Canada's yearly inflation rate increased to 4.0% in August, up from 3.3% in July.
This jump was primarily due to higher gasoline prices and two out of the three core inflation measures also increased.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Canada’s inflation rate continues to go up. It was 2.8% in June and 3.3% in July.
BREAKING: Trudeau’s deficits and taxes push inflation up again—now to 4%.Axe the tax. End money printing. Balance the budget to bring down inflation & interest rates.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 19, 2023
Economists had predicted that inflation would reach 3.8%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.4% compared to July, exceeding the expected gain of 0.3%.
The inflation rate in August, which was the highest since April's 4.4%, significantly exceeds the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) target of 2%.
The primary factor behind this increase was a year-on-year rise of 0.8% in gasoline prices, which had experienced a 12.9% decrease in the 12 months leading up to July.
Two of the three BoC’s core measures of underlying inflation also showed increases.
CPI-median increased to 4.1% from 3.9% in July, while CPI-trim increased to 3.9% from 3.6%.
Housing prices in August increased by 6.0%, following a 5.1% increase in July. Rising rents and higher mortgage interest rates partly drove this increase.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem stated on September 7 that "headline inflation is going to go up in the near term before it eases” due to rising oil prices.
On September 6, the BoC kept its key overnight interest rate at 5%. They said the economy had entered a slower growth phase but also mentioned that they might increase borrowing costs again if inflationary pressures continued.
(3) comments
spell check ...........Why is it, they only include the rise in fuel when the BoC wants to raise interest rates?
Why kismet they only include fuel in the inflation calls when the BoC is intent on raising the interest rate?
Of course. The Carbon tax (along with others) directly increases the price of gasoline, and diesel for trucks. Which increases the price of anything that has to be transported by highway. Which is a big surprise to these "experts". Then they will be "forced" to increase the interest rates to bring down this "inflation" in prices for stuff like---oh, I dont know---maybe groceries??? Morons.
