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Gay Pride leaders say they need $9 million from Liberals to fund parades

Pride festival leaders across Canada are asking the feds for $9 million to fund their festivals.
Pride parade, CPAC
Pride parade, CPACChatGPT
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Cdnpoli
Gay Pride
Callie Metler
Joseph Hoang

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