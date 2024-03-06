GC Strategies’ security status suspended in wake of ArriveCan investigation

ArriveCan’s most significant contractor GC Strategies Inc. has had its security status suspended in the wake of the ongoing investigation into the COVID-19-era surveillance app. The security status is a key requirement when bidding on most federal contracts — something GC Strategies did not have to do for its sweetheart contract with the Trudeau Liberal government. Public Services and Procurement Canada announced Wednesday the suspension "precludes GC Strategies Inc. from participating in all federal procurements with security requirements.”“The suspensions are in place until further notice,” the department said, per Global News.On February 12, Auditor General Karen Hogan released a report on ArriveCan and commented she had never seen worse financial record-keeping and slammed the program for its “glaring disregard for basic management and contracting practices.”Hogan said she estimates total ArriveCan costs to be about $59.5 million, but it’s impossible to determine the final amount because it was handled and documented so poorly.