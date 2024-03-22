GEEZ LOUISE! The cost to see Lake Louise just got hiked to almost $65 for a family of four, not including gas

Should a family of four want to visit Lake Louise, AB, this summer, it will cost almost $40 to park, plus the $22 it takes to get into Banff National Park. Parks Canada said it is hiking parking fees at Lake Louise to $36.75 a day, a 75% increase from the $21 it cost last year. In 2022 it cost $12.25, and was introduced in 2021 for the price of $11.70. That is a 214% overall increase. After an analysis on this year’s numbers, Parks Canada will then decide if the fees need to be raised again, the federal agency said in a news release. “Parking at the Lake Louise Lakeshore is extremely limited. During the summer months parking fills before sunrise and remains full throughout the day,” said Parks Canada. The paid parking program was ushered in as an incentive for people to use public transit rather than drive into the mountains to admire Alberta’s natural beauty. The government-run program, initially implemented as a two-year pilot, also theoretically is supposed to help reduce demand for parking, reduce the cost of traffic management and mitigate rising operational costs for the national park. In 2023, an average of 1,200 vehicles parked at the Lake Louse lot each day and Parks Canada staff turned away 3,000 to 5,000 hopeful visitors each day. Parks Canada said the price spike was based on feedback from the public.From May 17 to October 14, the $36.75 parking fee will be charged from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parks Canada said there will be no hourly rates available. “Parks Canada is committed to providing a safe, accessible and predictable experience for visitors using sustainable transportation in Banff National Park,” said the news release, adding that there is an $8 bus shuttle, the Lake Louise Park and Ride, that takes people to the lake. The shuttle is half price for seniors and free for children. “It remains more cost-effective for a family of four to take shuttles than to park at the Lake Louise Lakeshore,” said Parks Canada.In 2022/23 the shuttle raked in $1.78 million and paid parking $2.09 million, which was sufficient for most of the $5.71 million cost of traffic management in the Lake Louise-Moraine Lake complex. Visitors to Lake Louise this summer can also expect delays due to construction. “We ask visitors to plan ahead, be flexible with their timelines and remain patient during these improvements,” they said.“Visitors can expect significant traffic disruptions throughout the summer due to construction.”The Western Standard is waiting to hear back from Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen on his reaction to the increased fee for a family to visit Lake Louise this summer.