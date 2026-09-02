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Gen Z fuels CD comeback at Calgary record stores as Canadian sales rise

Compact discs (CDs) are making a comeback and finding a new generation of buyers and connoisseurs across Canada as teenagers and young adults turn to the once-declining format to find an affordable way to own music.
Compact discs (CDs) are making a comeback and finding a new generation of buyers and connoisseurs across Canada as teenagers and young adults turn to the once-declining format to find an affordable way to own music.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Calgary
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