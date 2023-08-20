Prayer

Prayer

 Courtesy Chopra.com

A new report reveals that while younger generations of Americans are less religious and engaged with the Bible than their older counterparts, half of them say the Bible transformed their lives.

The American Bible Society’s (ABS) State of the Bible USA 2023 report, released Aug. 10, focused on Generation Z, born in 1997 or later. The annual survey found a higher share of Gen-Z respondents identified as agnostics, atheists or “nones” (34%) than the older generations, yet 58% of Gen-Z respondents identified as Christians.

Bible stats

Bible stats

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.