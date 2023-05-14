Planned Parenthood Regina
Image courtesy of Planned Parenthood Regina

Planned Parenthood Regina, a non-profit clinic, recently announced the arrival of their new executive director Julian Wotherspoon, who plans on making the clinic more “inclusive of queer communities.”

Julian Wotherspoon Planned Parenthood Regina

This comes after the clinic celebrated moving to a new location a few months ago.

Trans Pronouns

Trans pronouns 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

This is PURE evil. Wotherspoon or Government has NO place in parenting!

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

I copied and pasted from the actual, original WS text which Wotherspoon provided to the WS to use for my comment and this is the response I got from the Western Standard when I used it as a quote for my comment... "Your comment cannot be accepted due to the presence of profanity. Please remove any objectionable content from your comment and try again." The “objectionable content” was in fact the exact same text which the WS printed in this article.

I will not be renewing my subscription to the Western Standard as the WS themselves seem to be woke hypocrites. The Western Standard is clearly the same tainted, corrupt, and politically biased "media" of which they scream that they don’t prescribe to. The WS is just as, or even more hypocritical of their own standards, which obviously don't really exist. Shame on the Western Standard. The WS believes their own printed material is “profanity”. The WS has proven they are no better or any more credible or non biased than the mainstream media is of which they rant about being politically biased.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.