General Motors reduces production at Oshawa facility, up to 1,200 jobs lost

TORONTO — General Motors Canada is set to eliminate one production shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a move expected to affect between 1,100 and 1,200 workers across the automotive supply chain.Approximately 500 of those affected are direct GM employees, while the remainder work for suppliers connected to the facility, according to information reported by CBC. The final shift for impacted workers is scheduled to conclude Friday as the company scales back operations at the plant.The Oshawa facility, which currently operates three shifts, will transition to a two-shift model. Layoffs will be determined through seniority rules, with lower-seniority workers across all shifts losing their positions while higher-seniority employees are reassigned, according to CBC..In a statement issued Thursday, GM Canada said it has worked with the union to provide supports for laid-off workers, including separation packages, retirement options, and additional benefits. The company said the Oshawa plant will continue preparations to produce the next generation of gas-powered full-size pickup trucks.The shift reduction was first announced in May of last year, one month after the United States imposed tariffs targeting the auto sector. At the time, GM cited forecasted demand and trade uncertainty as contributing factors, according to CBC. The company’s most recent statement did not reference tariffs.Layoffs were originally scheduled to begin in November but were postponed until late January. During the delay, union officials sought federal government intervention related to trade negotiations with the United States and urged GM to reconsider the shift reduction, according to CBC..When the cut was initially announced, estimates suggested as many as 2,000 workers could be affected. That figure was later revised downward following discussions between union representatives and the company, CBC reported.The Oshawa layoffs come as GM adds approximately 250 temporary positions at its Fort Wayne, Ind., plant. Both the Oshawa and Fort Wayne facilities manufacture the Chevrolet Silverado.The job losses coincide with ongoing discussions between federal and provincial leaders over trade relations with the United States and the upcoming mandatory review of the Canada–U.S.–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Trade talks with the U.S. and Mexico are expected to intensify later this year as the review process advances, according to CBC..Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter said in a statement that the city remains committed to working with GM, labour groups, and other levels of government to pursue new manufacturing opportunities and support the local economy.General Motors has operated in Oshawa for more than a century, making the facility one of the most historically significant automotive plants in Canada.