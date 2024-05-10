News

Geriatric ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists take hammer and chisel to glass encasing centuries old Magna Carta

Geriatric ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists attempt to break glass encasing original Magna Carta at British Library
Geriatric ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists attempt to break glass encasing original Magna Carta at British Library
Loading content, please wait...
Magna Carta
British Library
Just Stop Oil
London, England
Rev. Dr. Sue Parfitt
Judy Bruce
Western democracy and liberties
environmental activist group
London’s Metropolitan Police
Conservative Policing Minister Chris Philp
eco-terrorists

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news