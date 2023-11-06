German daycare named for Anne Frank to be renamed due to protests from immigrant parents

A daycare currently called the Anne Frank Daycare Centre in Tangerhütte, Germany, will be changing its name based on protests from immigrant parents who can’t relate. “Now parents want to rename it to 'World Explorers,'" BILD News said. The school, which has been open since 1970, is named after the little Jewish girl who famously hid in an attic during the Holocaust in the Second World War. She died in a concentration camp at the age of 15. However, parents said a more “child-friendly” theme was “better suited” to the children who go to the school. “Their needs are more important than the global political situation,” immigrant parents argued, according to a report released by the daycare. “The move was driven by parents who found it difficult to explain Frank's significance to their children,” according to Apollo News.The daycare’s director released a report stating complaints have come from immigrant parents. “It is reported that parents with migrant backgrounds feel uncertain about the name and find it challenging to explain to their children," the report said. Miteinander eV, a local organization promoting an open society, argues the name change is a mistake. “Renaming the daycare center sends the wrong signal, especially in a time marked by increasing antisemitism,” it said. Meanwhile, city officials are pushing for a follow-through on the decision. Mayor Andreas Brohm is cited in the report asserting the move is a celebration of diversity. Anne Frank no longer fits with the daycare’s "new focus on diversity,” Brohm said, adding that parental demands hold more weight than the "global political situation.”