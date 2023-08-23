Daycare

Daycare 

 Courtesy CBC

Daycare centres in Germany are under fire for promoting the use of sexual exploration rooms where young children are encouraged to touch themselves. 

Die Welt reported Tuesday the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has at least two daycares which are entertaining the idea of safe spaces where young children can retreat to masturbate. One daycare in Kerpen said children can “discover and satisfy themselves physically.”

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

D&J
D&J

My question is WHY?

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

PedoJoe Biteme gives this a thumbs up. Next pResidential visit? GERMANY!

Report Add Reply
tjm
tjm

How unbelievably twisted this is!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s obvious that all Western governments have sold out their citizens and countries to WEF globalist evil

Think how lucky the Russians are to have an honourable leader with integrity like Putin

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

two words...can't type them here though.....

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

This has all been done before. History repeats.

James Lindsay: "This is a deliberate program that Marxists have employed since at least the 1910s, starting in Hungary, to try to sexualize children to cause sexual and gender confusion so that they become political activists on behalf of some other agenda”. Georg Lukacs was a Hungarian Marxist who served as deputy commissar of education in 1919 and introduced sex education to children at the elementary level. Lindsay: “[Lukacs] sexualized the children of Hungary in order to separate them from their family, to separate them from their religion, their nation and their culture ...Essentially getting children… all into these ideas so that when they go home, they would tell their parents, ‘you know, things have changed, or the Bible is wrong, or whatever our religion is wrong, our traditions are wrong.'"

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.