Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Daycare centres in Germany are under fire for promoting the use of sexual exploration rooms where young children are encouraged to touch themselves.
Die Weltreported Tuesday the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has at least two daycares which are entertaining the idea of safe spaces where young children can retreat to masturbate. One daycare in Kerpen said children can “discover and satisfy themselves physically.”
The daycare said it offers children freedom to try out childish sexuality, insisting masturbation is normal and that it considers allowing it on its premises to be of significant importance.
Another daycare in Rheinberg said doctor games are prepared in adjoining rooms for children to explore the bodies of others. The daycare encouraged children to pick those who they wish to explore and urge them to be cautious, telling them no objects can be put into body cavities.
Similar practices were being encouraged at Awo-Kita Kindergarten in Hanover, which came to light after an email was sent to parents.
Awo-Kita said it intended to introduce doctor games where children can pet and examine themselves and others.
“All children, especially preschoolers, are aware of the places in the facility where nudity and body exploration can take place,” it said.
“Each child decides for themselves whether and with whom they want to play physical and sexual games.”
It said children can pet and examine each other as much as is comfortable for themselves and others.
The concept appeared to be supported by German sexuality and partnerships professional association Pro Familia, which published recommendations encouraging the practice.
Awo-Kita cancelled the project after a Lower Saxony Ministry of Education spokesperson said this idea “endangers the well-being of the child.”
Its management company’s CEO said the email to parents had not been approved by the head office.
North Rhine-Westphalia local governments do not appear to be fazed by the practice. When asked about it, its Ministry of Children said sexual behaviour by children could not be prevented and insisted it had no plans to contact the daycares within its remit to discuss the matter.
A British Columbia school teacher sent kindergarten students home with an assignment about masturbation in 2022, according to one of the student’s parents.
My question is WHY?
PedoJoe Biteme gives this a thumbs up. Next pResidential visit? GERMANY!
How unbelievably twisted this is!
It’s obvious that all Western governments have sold out their citizens and countries to WEF globalist evil
Think how lucky the Russians are to have an honourable leader with integrity like Putin
two words...can't type them here though.....
This has all been done before. History repeats.
James Lindsay: "This is a deliberate program that Marxists have employed since at least the 1910s, starting in Hungary, to try to sexualize children to cause sexual and gender confusion so that they become political activists on behalf of some other agenda”. Georg Lukacs was a Hungarian Marxist who served as deputy commissar of education in 1919 and introduced sex education to children at the elementary level. Lindsay: “[Lukacs] sexualized the children of Hungary in order to separate them from their family, to separate them from their religion, their nation and their culture ...Essentially getting children… all into these ideas so that when they go home, they would tell their parents, ‘you know, things have changed, or the Bible is wrong, or whatever our religion is wrong, our traditions are wrong.'"
