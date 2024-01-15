German Farmers’ freedom protest escalates to 30,000 people

Berlin is at a standstill as thousands of tractors gathered from across Germany to protest at the federal parliament over the government’s plan to cut fuel subsidies. The demonstration is estimated at 30,000 people strong with 1,300 police present, according to The Guardian. Local media reports estimate about 4,000 trucks in the city centre..It commenced January 8, when small-scale protests began to roll out in regions across the country. Culminating factors in the protests in addition to subsidy slashes include high energy and labour costs and increasing government meddling in agricultural production. Farmers' unions are also peeved they were not consulted about these major changes. .Farmers, truckers, tradespeople, advocates and representatives from related industries such as fisheries and health showed up in droves, akin to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa in January/February 2022 and effectively blocked the streets around the government buildings with passenger vehicles, tractors, transport trucks and machinery vehicles such as forklifts. .One sign called the government “hostage takers of our country,” while another read, “Empty tanks – the game’s over.” “Without farmers there’s no future,” another sign read, along with another one stating “Transport made in Germany – but for how much longer?”.Speaking at the gates of Parliament to the crowd Monday, president of the German farmers’ union Joachim Rukwied called for officials to drop their proposal to phase out fuel subsidies and once they did, protesters would disperse and “the tractors will be withdrawn.”“The government has the ability to change this,” he said. “This much is too much. Take back the proposals.” He said he has “respect for every politician who is prepared to come to us” and admonished the crowd for booing Finance Minister Christian Lindner when the minister came out to speak to them. “The finance minister is here," he said. "It makes no sense to boo him."Lindner addressed the crowd at the rally, telling farmers their “protest is legitimate and peaceful” and he admired their “cohesion” before declaring the function of the state needs to be examined — and that the government can’t offer any relief. “Something has been brewing for decades,” he said. “We need to talk. A new phase has arrived, in which we need to speak afresh about what the function of the state is.”"I can't promise you more state aid from the federal budget," Lindner said. “But we can fight together for you to enjoy more freedom and respect for your work.”.Agricultural Minister Cem Özdemir, who has supported the farmers thus far, said the new policies were poorly communicated and didn’t consult with the people who actually work in the industry. “The problem is not just the question of agricultural diesel. The problem is that no one spoke to them about it,” Özdemir said. Later in the day, legislators said they would revisit the plans and present proposals on Thursday, Reuters reported. The revised policies are to help lower costs for farmers and at the same time keep the “sustainable” goals the government has for the industry.