German government collapses

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed his coalition government’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Wednesday — a move that immediately toppled the federal government. Lindner, leader of the fiscally conservative Free Democrats (FDP), was reportedly fired over trust issues. The country’s “traffic light” coalition, made up of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the FDP and the Greens, came to a grinding halt and likely will result in an early election after a confidence vote scheduled for January. In this case, an election would be held in March. .German establishment in panic after right makes major gains in state election.Until then, Scholz will now lead a minority government with the Greens. According to Bloomberg, he said he will seek support from Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the conservative CDU, a party gaining in popularity with the German people.Merz however called for the confidence vote to occur next week, which would result in a snap election as early as January. Polls show the center-right alliance holds more than 30% of the vote.Right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD) is in second place with 17% of the vote, and Sholtz’s SPD sits in third place in the polls, with 16% of the vote. Greens are in fourth with 11%, and newly established left wing party Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht is in fifth with 8%.The FDP has dropped from 11.5% in the 202 election to a lowly 3% — not even making the 5% threshold required by parliament.The last time the SPD moved to call an election was in 2005 — leading to the 16-year reign of Angela Merkel..Germany knocks child porn sentencing down to a misdemeanor.Scholz on Wednesday accused Lindner of putting his own party interests first, rather than those of the coalition government. He criticized Lindner for “selfishly” blocking legislative processes such as budget agreements."We need a government that is able to act, that has the strength to make the necessary decisions for our country," he said.Bloomberg reported those budget agreements involved increasing the amount of funds to Ukraine to fuel its war with Russia from $3 billion to a staggering $15 billion.“I would like to admit that I didn’t make it easy for myself,” said Scholz.“I think the decision is the right one. The government is doing its job and the citizens can decide how we go forward.”.Musk demands answers on state-funded German comedian who says he wants Trump, Musk dead.The position of Economy Minister Robert Habeck, of the Greens, is that when the world is facing instability, it’s paramount to “bring critical industries back home,” no matter the economic costs, thereby creating an “antidote to populism,” according to the German Review.Scholz and Habeck have each condoned approving multi-billion euros in subsidies to chip factories and battery makers — but none have paid off, the publication reported.Lindner, the finance minister unceremoniously fired by Scholtz this week, in contrast wanted to cut subsidies, taxes and regulation — including net zero targets — so the economy can heal and citizens can be unburdened of public debt.He argues it’s not up to the government to “pick winners” through subsidies; rather, merit, innovation and competition will bring companies to the top.