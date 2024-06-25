German justice system punishes woman insulting gang rapists more than the sex attackers themselves

A 20-year-old German woman slammed an immigrant who gang raped a child as a “dishonorable rapist pig” and was handed a longer sentence than 10 of the 11 rapists. The young woman from Hamburg is one of 140 people under investigation by German officials for using “hateful” language about the immigrant who was caught gang raping a child. The despicable assault occurred in 2020. Multiple different groups of immigrant men attacked a 14-year-old girl in the city’s Stadtpark, a common spot for young people to hang out during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the Publica reported.The young girl and her friends were drinking in the park when local police arrived to disband groups and enforce social distancing measures. When the police made her separate from her friends, she was left alone. Then a gang of four predators approached and repeatedly raped her. When they were finished, they took her phone and wallet and left. She was then assaulted by two more immigrant men who raped her. The first mob of attackers bragged about it in a group chat, inviting other men to go and rape the young girl isolated and alone in the park. Another immigrant raped her, and then a group of three raped her as well, after dragging her into a bush. She finally broke away from them and managed to run off as the rapists chased her. Finally she was spotted by some parkgoers who recognized she was in trouble and called the police. Initially 11 men were charged with sexual assault. Two of them were quickly acquitted due to lack of DNA evidence. Officials had sperm evidence from the other nine men. The child rapists had 20 defence attorneys arguing they are not guilty, despite video evidence, None of them were born in Germany. Five of them held German passports. The rest were not German citizens. They held passports from Poland, Egypt, Libya, Kuwait, Iran, Armenia, Afghanistan, Syria and Montenegro. .The first and third rape crimes were recorded by the rapists and shared in a WhatsApp group, bragging about their conquests. The videos were deleted afterwards. The victim testified against them during a trial, while the rapists showed “no signs of remorse,” local media reported. Eight of the nine men were released on probation. The ninth received a sentence of two years, nine months. The German public was outraged by the extreme brutality of the series of gang rapes and the lenient sentencing. One of the men was doxxed on Snapchat, exposing his name and phone number to the public. The 20-year-old unnamed Hamburg woman messaged the number on WhatsApp, calling him a “dishonorable rapist pig” and a “disgusting miscarriage.”“Aren’t you ashamed when you look in the mirror?” she wrote. The rapist then reported her to the police, and she was charged with making “hateful comments.” She was convicted and sentenced to a weekend in prison. In court she apologized and said she was acting on a “reflex.” Hamburg authorities are now investigating a total of 140 people for uttering “insults, threats, or other detriment” towards the immigrant rapists, reported the Hamburger Abendblatt.